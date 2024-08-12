Nikola strengthens Southern California hydrogen infrastructure with new HYLA station at Tom’s Truck Center in Los Angeles County

Expansion supports growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions along the burgeoning “hydrogen highway”

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, continues to deliver HYLA refueling solutions to support volume ramp-up for its Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in Southern Calif, just off of the 5 Freeway, one of the busiest truck routes in the U.S.

Located at 13443 Freeway Dr. in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., this new HYLA modular refueling station is located at Tom’s Truck Center, an important part of the Nikola sales and service dealer network. It begins operations today, and supports Nikola’s goal of 14 refueling solutions by year-end, reflecting a mix of HYLA and partner stations available for our customers.

Nikola continues to launch stations and deploy assets based on anticipated demand, with the main objective of staying ahead of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck deployment to ensure fueling solutions are ready and available for end fleets.

“Nikola is committed to leading the hydrogen revolution by collaborating with key industry partners to strengthen and expand our hydrogen supply chain. Our efforts to grow the HYLA refueling infrastructure underscore our dedication to meeting the rising demand for hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and driving the transition to zero-emission transportation,” said President of Energy, Ole Hoefelmann. “We thank the City of Santa Fe Springs, the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department, and Tom’s Truck Center for their support in making this project a reality and advancing the HYLA hydrogen network.”

Complementing the infrastructure network is Nikola’s commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, offering round-the-clock assistance through dedicated HYLA Ambassadors and Operation Technicians for seamless and efficient fueling.

“We are thrilled to be the first in the U.S. to offer a hydrogen refueling station onsite at our dealership to support the first wave of Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks now on the roads,” said Tom’s Truck Center President and CEO KC Heidler. “Working with Nikola to make this happen also fits in perfectly with Tom’s Truck Center’s long-term commitment to zero-emission transportation.”

The HYLA refueling network is structured to offer a diverse portfolio of solutions for Nikola’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and additional Class 8 customers, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, “behind-the-fence” options, and partnerships such as with FirstElement Fuel in Oakland, Calif.

With the addition of the Santa Fe Springs station, Nikola is completing a crucial hydrogen fueling triangle in Southern Calif. This strategic location, together with its Ontario and Long Beach stations, now forms a robust network that spans multiple counties, serving a population of over 12 million people.*

* US Census Bureau – https://www2.census.gov/programs-surveys/popest/tables/2020-2023/metro/totals/cbsa-met-est2023-pop.xlsx

SOURCE: Nikola