Nikola Corporation appoints Joseph S. Cappello as President of Energy

Experienced energy executive joins Nikola leadership team

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via its HYLA brand, is proud to announce the appointment of Joseph S. Cappello as President of Nikola Energy, effective September 25, 2023.

As President of Nikola Energy, Cappello will oversee all aspects of the company’s energy business to support Nikola’s customer base, including infrastructure, supply strategy, trading, technology, and development, as well as leading and expanding the company’s HYLA brand operations. His arrival coincides with the upcoming commercial launch of the Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.

Cappello joins Nikola following a successful five-year tenure at Iwatani Corporation of America (ICA), a U.S. subsidiary of Iwatani Corporation, a prominent Japanese conglomerate and leader in hydrogen production, LNG and LPG supply. In 2018, Cappello initially served as Executive Advisor before assuming the roles of Chairman and CEO of ICA in 2019.

“Having an accomplished energy executive of Joe’s caliber join Nikola as President of our Energy division underscores our company’s vision and potential, and sets us on a course to advance our hydrogen highway initiatives,” said Nikola President and CEO Steve Girsky. “Energy management and infrastructure are integral to Nikola’s business strategy, and Joe has direct experience setting up hydrogen stations, which is vital as our hydrogen fuel cell trucks hit the road in the coming weeks.”

“Nikola is at the forefront of transformative change in the global transportation sector, poised to significantly reduce diesel emissions from Class 8 trucks,” said Cappello. “I’m thrilled to be part of this organization and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing and decarbonizing trucking by providing an exceptional value proposition.”

SOURCE: Nikola