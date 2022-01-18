Nikola and Proterra agree to long-term battery supply for zero-emission Class 8 semi trucks

New strategic collaboration expected to power the Nikola Tre BEV and Tre FCEV with Proterra battery technology

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, and Proterra Inc, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced a strategic, multi-year supply agreement to power Nikola zero-emission semi-trucks with Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology.

Proterra product is expected to be incorporated in the Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and Tre fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The first Proterra Powered Nikola semi-trucks are expected to be produced in the fourth quarter of 2022, with Proterra delivering prototype systems to Nikola starting in the second quarter of 2022.

Class 8 trucks play a vital role in the U.S. and global economy but today are some of transportation’s worst polluters. Decarbonizing the trucking industry is core to Proterra’s mission and we are excited to join Nikola on this journey to help drive heavy-duty trucking to zero-emissions,” said Gareth Joyce, Proterra CEO.

“With the growing demand for the Nikola Tre BEV and FCEV, we have actively pursued battery supply through a dual source strategy,” said Mark Russell, Nikola CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with Proterra, which is expected to bring industry-leading heavy-duty EV battery solutions to Nikola’s battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicle platforms.”

Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery systems leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles.

SOURCE: Proterra