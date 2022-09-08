Nexteer selected as a constituent member of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for 6th year in a row

Nexteer Automotive has been named a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (“HSSUSB”) for the sixth consecutive year.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – September 8, 2022 – Nexteer Automotive has been named a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (“HSSUSB”) for the sixth consecutive year. HSSUSB is reviewed annually and recognizes the top 20% of eligible companies with high environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. Nexteer is one of the 96 constituent members selected this year and has been included in this Index every year since its initial induction in 2017.

“Nexteer is proud to once again be recognized by the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for our high ESG standards and commitment to innovation and value creation that drive a more sustainable future,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Executive Board Director and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, Nexteer Automotive. “Sustainability is a key part in achieving our vision to be the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our company culture encourages all employees to embrace sustainability and work together to make tomorrow better than today.”

