Nexteer Automotive earns 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Award

Nexteer Automotive, a leader in intuitive motion control, has been recognized as a 2021 Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in Enterprise Integration Technology Leadership.

Nexteer’s winning project, Manufacturing Engineering Equipment Database (MEED), is part of the Company’s Digital Trace™ Manufacturing strategy. MEED serves as the Company’s global standard process for equipment launch tracking. The innovative enhancements made in the 2.0 version allow Nexteer to easily and collaboratively track equipment status to timed objectives and produce real-time metrics on its Manufacturing Engineering dashboard. MEED outputs are also linked with other Nexteer digital programs – thus completing the Company’s digital thread of data from engineering planning to operational execution.

“Nexteer is honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the fourth straight year for our commitment to manufacturing excellence. Each of our award-winning projects have grown our capabilities, enhanced our efficiency and strengthened our commitment to Manufacturing 4.0 advancement,” said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Nexteer Automotive. “Our 2021 award-winning project, MEED, is a valuable tool in our Manufacturing Engineering toolbox that further enhances our Digital Trace™ Manufacturing strategy.”

In 2020, Nexteer earned a Manufacturing Leadership Award by the National Association of Manufacturers for outstanding achievement in Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training. In 2019, Nexteer was recognized with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership, and in 2018, Nexteer received the Engineering and Production Technology Award from the National Association of Manufacturers (then Manufacturing Leadership Council).

Nexteer will be formally recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on May 19, 2021.

SOURCE: Nexteer