Next-generation Acura EV will bring the RSX nameplate back to the performance brand’s lineup; prototype road testing begins

Acura today announced that the premium performance brand’s next-generation EV will carry the “RSX” nameplate. Based on the Acura Performance EV Concept, the all-new Acura RSX will be the first model engineered on the new Honda-developed EV platform and mark the launch of the new proprietary ASIMO OS operating system introduced by Honda at CES 2025. Importantly, the all-electric premium SUV also will be the first EV produced* at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio, which is scheduled for production later this year.

Development testing in real-world conditions for the all-electric RSX begins this week, with prototype models driving around in a unique camouflage wrap designed by the global Acura Design team. The camouflage created by the Acura design team emphasizes the sleek, coupe-like silhouette with sophisticated patterns that emulate light emerging through the camouflage to convey calmness, strength and inner power.

“The nameplate pays homage to the Acura RSX with its coupe-like silhouette, but it truly represents a forward-looking approach to fun-to-drive performance,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales. “Our second all-electric SUV will solidify our EV credentials even as its ICE stablemates, the all-new ADX, RDX, MDX, TLX and Integra continue to attract new buyers to the Acura brand.”

This spring, Acura will strengthen its exceptional lineup of premium SUVs with the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Acura ADX. The all-new premium compact SUV brings a new turbocharged gateway model to the Acura lineup, expanding the appeal of Acura as a destination brand for a new generation of buyers.

Honda EV Hub

Establishing the Honda EV Hub in Ohio will create the flexibility to produce* internal combustion, hybrid-electric and battery electric vehicles on the same manufacturing line. Honda is utilizing the retooling of the Marysville Auto Plant, the East Liberty Auto Plant and the Anna Engine Plant to reimagine its approach to vehicle production, focusing on human-friendly and environmentally responsible manufacturing layouts, processes and materials that will also achieve the highest level of quality, efficiency and value to customers.

“We began production of Acura vehicles in America 30 years ago, so we are excited to make the Acura RSX the first EV we build at the Honda EV Hub,” said Mike Fischer, executive chief engineer and leader of the Honda North American BEV Project. “The establishment of the Honda EV Hub represents not only the start of EV production but the complete reimagining of our approach to manufacturing that will establish our global standard for EV production.”

The Honda EV Hub is less than a year away from EV production in Ohio, and significant retooling efforts are already well underway, including the installation of the first of six 6,000-ton high-pressure die cast machines at the Anna Engine Plant for megacasting the cases for the Intelligent Power Unit (IPU), which houses the EV battery and serves as part of the vehicle platform. The IPU cases being developed are much larger than anything Honda has die cast before, with megacasting representing a new capability for Honda globally.

*Using domestic and globally sourced parts

