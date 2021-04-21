Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January – 31 March 2021

Growth by 26% and best quarter to date

First quarter at a glance

Significant events:

Continued high growth, +26% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Both Performance Chemical, + 38%, and Performance Masterbatch, + 15%, are growing compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

First commercial order to India amounted to SEK 1,500,000 shipped during the quarter.

Directed new share issue oversubscribed, added SEK 33,534,000 after deduction of transaction costs.

Reactive Recycling, a new offering in recycling, was launched during the quarter.

Financials:

Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 52,506,000 (41,704,000).

The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 2,090,000 (2,283,000).

In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 61,556,000 (29,791,000) excluding an unused credit facility of SEK 10,000,000.

Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK 3,600,000 (- 3,940,000).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.00 (- 0.01) for the quarter.

Operating profit for the quarter is charged with non-recurring costs linked to adjustments in the supply chain.

