New Webfleet EV Transition Tool offers an informed route to fleet electrification

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, has launched the EV Transition Tool to support businesses transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) or expanding their EV fleets.
This innovative solution, the first resulting directly from the recently introduced EV Services Platform, promises to transform the way fleets approach electrification, helping them to meet sustainability targets and run efficient, reliable operations.
In collaboration with leaders from the energy and mobility industries, the Webfleet EV Transition Tool is designed to demystify and simplify the process of transitioning to electric vehicles using a single platform.
By leveraging their own fleet data, customers can assess their readiness for electrification, estimate the total cost of ownership (TCO) for going electric, the operational cost and CO2 savings.
Additionally, they can gain valuable insights into the most suitable EV models and the estimated charging infrastructure needed for their specific operations.
The tool not only simplifies the decision-making process for fleet managers but also allows them to directly reach out to leading energy and mobility service providers – partners of the EV Services Platform.
Initially, customers can directly connect to VEV, Heliox, The Mobility House, CTEK, Justplugin, ChargeGuru and Zeplug for end-to-end charging solutions across depots, workplaces and homes, streamlining the setup of charging infrastructure.
Our goal is to take the guesswork out of the EV transition for our customers, based on their own fleet data, said Taco Olthoff, EV Programme Director of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.
By providing fleets of all sizes with a quick TCO estimation, they can kickstart their electrification journey without the need for time-consuming and costly consultancy. Users can then take the next steps to electrification, supported by our network of expert partners, directly accessible within the tool itself.
The introduction of the Webfleet EV Transition Tool marks a significant step forward in fleet electrification support. The solution utilises fleet data for customised fleet electrification plans at no extra cost to European Webfleet customers subscribed to specific tariffs.
Available initially for cars and vans, with plans to expand its capabilities for further features and vehicle types, the Webfleet EV Transition Tool embodies Webfleet’s commitment to environmental sustainability and operational efficiency.
SOURCE: Webfleet