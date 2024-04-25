New Webfleet EV Transition Tool offers an informed route to fleet electrification

Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally trusted fleet management solution, has launched the EV Transition Tool to support businesses trans­itioning to electric vehicles (EVs) or expanding their EV fleets

This innovative solution, the first resulting directly from the recently introduced EV Services Platform, promises to transform the way fleets approach electri­fic­ation, helping them to meet sustain­ab­ility targets and run efficient, reliable operations.

In collab­or­ation with leaders from the energy and mobility industries, the Webfleet EV Transition Tool is designed to demystify and simplify the process of trans­itioning to electric vehicles using a single platform.

By leveraging their own fleet data, customers can assess their readiness for electri­fic­ation, estimate the total cost of ownership (TCO) for going electric, the operational cost and CO 2 savings.

Additionally, they can gain valuable insights into the most suitable EV models and the estimated charging infra­structure needed for their specific operations.

The tool not only simplifies the decision-making process for fleet managers but also allows them to directly reach out to leading energy and mobility service providers – partners of the EV Services Platform.

Initially, customers can directly connect to VEV, Heliox, The Mobility House, CTEK, Justplugin, ChargeGuru and Zeplug for end-to-end charging solutions across depots, workplaces and homes, stream­lining the setup of charging infra­structure.

Our goal is to take the guesswork out of the EV transition for our customers, based on their own fleet data , said Taco Olthoff, EV Programme Director of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

By providing fleets of all sizes with a quick TCO estimation, they can kickstart their electri­fic­ation journey without the need for time-con­suming and costly consultancy. Users can then take the next steps to electri­fic­ation, supported by our network of expert partners, directly accessible within the tool itself.

The intro­duction of the Webfleet EV Transition Tool marks a significant step forward in fleet electri­fic­ation support. The solution utilises fleet data for customised fleet electri­fic­ation plans at no extra cost to European Webfleet customers subscribed to specific tariffs.

Available initially for cars and vans, with plans to expand its capab­il­ities for further features and vehicle types, the Webfleet EV Transition Tool embodies Webfleet’s commitment to envir­on­mental sustain­ab­ility and operational efficiency.

