New VW Multivan factory-fitted with Continental Tires

Original equipment approval for the AllSeasonContact all-​season tire (16″ and 17″)

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is factory-fitting its new Multivan with Continentals AllSeasonContact tire in sizes 16 and 17 inches.

This premium all-season tire is designed to cope with any weather, all year round. Thanks to a special tire compound containing a high proportion of silica and special performance resins, the AllSeasonContact offers excellent traction and braking performance. The braking forces are transmitted to the road via the tires with exceptional efficiency, resulting in shorter braking distances – especially also on snow-covered roads during winter. The AllSeasonContact also offers outstanding braking performance on wet and dry roads in the summer. This is all thanks to the special geometry of the shoulder groove, which ensures improved water drainage. The shoulder groove is also designed to provide additional stability during cornering as well as exceptional lateral aquaplaning performance.

The AllSeasonContact is characterized by its high energy efficiency, rated with EU tire label “A” making it a leader in its segment. The significantly improved rolling resistance was achieved through an optimal balance between compound, geometry and sidewall thickness. Lower rolling resistance helps to reduce fuel consumption and, in turn, CO 2 emissions.

Different automotive magazins have recently praised Continental’s AllSeasonContact for its versatility. The all round specialist recently won, for example, the all-year test conducted by Gute Fahrt (edition 9/22), confirming the success it enjoyed in the tests conducted by Auto Zeitung (19/21) and AutoBild (40/21).

The following products and sizes are factory-approved for the new VW Multivan in numerous markets:

AllSeasonContact, 215/65 R16 102H XL

AllSeasonContact, 235/55 R17 103H XL

SOURCE: Continental