New video training series from Dana offers valuable insights for commercial-vehicle maintenance professionals

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has launched its new video training series, “Driveline Forensics,” to educate commercial-vehicle technicians on the proper installation and maintenance of Dana driveline components. The initial videos cover driveshaft removal; proper inspection of driveshafts, center bearings, end yokes, and tubing; u-joint greasing technique; and driveshaft installation.

The new series is hosted by Jessi Combs, TV personality, performance driver, metal fabricator, vehicle builder, and industrial artist. Combs will be making a special appearance at the Dana booth during next week’s Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting and exhibition to meet attendees and promote the “Driveline Forensics” program.

“We are pleased to provide this new, important educational platform to ensure that commercial-vehicle technicians are sufficiently prepared to maintain today’s evolving drivetrain technologies,” said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. “Jessi Combs is a natural fit to present this training, given her robust background in vehicle build, performance driving, metal fabrication, and on-camera experience in automotive and industrial specialty programs. We look forward to her continued involvement as the series develops.”

“Driveline Forensics” will feature short, easy-to-follow training sessions focused on Dana steer axle, drive axle, and driveshaft components, as well as key sub-systems. While technical in nature, the videos are designed with a fun, spirited approach that exemplifies Combs’ signature style.

Each video will focus on essential servicing and repair topics, such as removal and installation steps, proper inspection and maintenance procedures, diagnostics, and troubleshooting tips. Joining the driveshaft maintenance videos will be courses covering the following driveline themes:

Axle inspection and maintenance, including a focus on power flow, the interaxle differential, and the differential lock

Steer axle maintenance inclusive of end play, vertical play, and proper greasing

Driveshaft vibration and angle analysis

Dana will continue to expand the “Driveline Forensics” series throughout 2019. The videos are currently available at dana.com/commercial-vehicles under the Tools and Training tabs.

See the new video series and meet Jessi Combs at Dana’s booth, 2801, Monday, March 18, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, and Tuesday, March 19, 10:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET.

SOURCE: Dana Incorporated