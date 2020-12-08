New starts with Setra double-decker buses

The basketball team of “ratiopharm ulm” entered the new German Bundesliga season a few days ago with an S 531 DT as their team bus. Stewa Touristik GmbH from the Rhine-Main area took a double-decker bus into their bistro bus fleet.

S 531 DT is the new team bus of Ulm basketball team

The distance between the seats in the new team bus of the professional basketball players from Ulm has been adjusted to the players’ height: because the Setra double-decker bus owned by bus company Baumeister-Knese, equipped with USB ports and Wi-Fi, is far more than just a means of transport for the team and their support staff. The S 531 DT is both a workplace and a place of relaxation.

Baumeister-Knese, the Ulm bus company, has been a partner of “ratiopharm ulm” since 2017 and has now extended its contract by three years to 2023. “We’re proud of our partnership with ‘ratiopharm ulm’. We’re not just concerned about presenting our company: it’s also a question of the solidarity that’s lived in the basketball network. This thought is more important than ever at the current time,” said Managing Director Klaus Knese, referring to the contract extension.

New bistro bus for Stewa Touristik

Stuttgart / Kleinostheim. At the customer centre in Neu-Ulm, Stewa Touristik GmbH took possession of a Setra double-decker bus with a panoramic glass roof. The touring coach, which provides space for 48 passengers on the upper deck, was awarded the 5-star superior classification by the “Gütegemeinschaft Buskomfort e.V.” association. On the lower deck, travellers can make themselves comfortable on 16 all-leather seats at four face-to-face tables in the exquisitely equipped bistro body. Also, the three-axle bus is equipped with a special kitchen and spacious work spaces for the service staff.

Managing Director Peter Stenger is looking forward to the new addition to the fleet and preparing his company for a re-start after the lockdown: “Currently we are taking all the necessary measures to start in the travel year 2021 with increased strength and plenty of energy. Also, the new corona vaccine is raising hopes that carefree travel will soon be possible again without all the restrictions.”

SOURCE: Daimler