New Renault Master named “International Van Of The Year 2025” with hydrogen version

New Renault Master wins the title of Van of the Year 2025, awarded by the “International Van Of The Year” (IVOTY) jury

New Renault Master wins the title of Van of the Year 2025, awarded by the “International Van Of The Year” (IVOTY) jury.

Its “Aerovan” design and new multi-energy platform position it as a new market benchmark, offering best-in-class efficiency in combustion, electric or hydrogen versions.

Renault Master H2-Tech is the first hydrogen van to receive this recognition.

This hydrogen version was developed thanks to the pioneering expertise of HYVIA, a joint venture between Renault Group and Plug. It will be marketed in Europe by the end of 2025.

The IVOTY jury was impressed by the new design as well as the level of innovation and technology developed on the new Master range, which features advanced aerodynamics, greater ease of use with increased efficiency, space, safety and comfort. What’s more, its new multi-energy platform can accommodate diesel, electric and hydrogen powertrains. All attributes that meet the criteria of the awards program. Future-proof. Congratulations to Renault on this well-deserved success.”

Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman, International Van of the Year Award jury

“This is a very fine reward and a real recognition for all the teams who worked on this project. New Master is a perfect example of what has been the strength of Renault commercial vehicles for over 120 years: innovative, disruptive and multi-energy products designed to be customized almost infinitely to meet the needs of each of our professional customers.”

Heinz-Jürgen Löw, Head of LCV Renault Group

SOURCE: Renault