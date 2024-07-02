New Peugeot E-308 E Style: Electric mobility even more accessible

Peugeot is launching the E-308 E Style special series, giving access to the E-308's electric performance - 156 bhp and up to 416 km range - from just €37,230 (after deducting the environmental incentive)

Peugeot is launching the E-308 E Style special series, giving access to the E-308’s electric performance – 156 bhp and up to 416 km range – from just €37,230 (after deducting the environmental incentive). This offer is yet another example of Peugeot’s determination to get as many customers as possible involved in its transformation to become the mainstream EV leader in Europe.

ALLURE: The E-308 E Style special series makes electric mobility more accessible.

EMOTION: The pleasure of 100% electric driving with a high-performance powertrain.

EXCELLENCE: The E-308 E Style is covered under the Peugeot Allure Care warranty for 8 years/160,000 km.

Peugeot is moving forward with determination towards its goal of becoming the leading mainstream electric vehicle manufacturer in Europe. To convince all its customers to join it in this growth, Peugeot is not only offering the widest range of electric cars of any European mainstream brands, but is also making its models more affordable.

Peugeot is launching the new E-308 E Style, available from €41,230, meaning €37,230 once the €4,000 environmental incentive has been deducted. This special series is now the entry-level model for the E-308 range, which also includes the Allure (€42,590 excluding the incentive) and GT (€44,870 excluding the incentive) trim levels. The E-308 E Style is also available for lease with a purchase option starting from €249/month for 37 months and 10,000 km/year (after deducting the environmental incentive and conversion premium, with an initial rental charge of €6,650).

The E Style special series benefits from the design and all the equipment of the Active Pack trim level, available on the 308 hybrid and internal combustion models, and also includes three-material TEP/fabric seats and 18’ alloy wheels.

The E-308 E Style comes fully equipped as standard: dual-zone automatic air conditioning, heat pump, hands-free starting, Peugeot i-Cockpit® with customisable 10” digital instrumentation, 10” central touch screen with wireless Mirror Screen feature (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), electric parking brake, LED headlamps, etc.

The E Style special series offers all the electric performance of the Peugeot E-308. The new powertrain delivers 156 bhp (115 kW) and 270 Nm of torque for optimum driving pleasure. The 54 kWh high-voltage battery (51 useful kWh) provides a range of up to 410 km (WLTP combined cycle).

The standard on-board three-phase charger delivers 11 kW of power. The charging point accepts all charging methods. You can go from 20% to 80% charge in just 30 minutes using a 100 kW public charging point.

As is the case for the entire range of Peugeot 100% electric passenger cars, the new E-308 E Style comes with Peugeot Allure Care 8-year/160,000 km warranty.

Confident in the quality, reliability and durability of its products, Peugeot is the first and only European manufacturer to offer such a comprehensive warranty. Peugeot Allure Care covers the entire vehicle (including the electric motor, charger, transmission and the main electrical and mechanical components) for up to 8 years or 160,000 kilometres. PEUGEOT Allure Care complements the Peugeot warranty, which applies to the high-voltage battery for a period of 8 years/160,000 km to provide complete vehicle warranty.

Peugeot Allure Care warranty is activated automatically and free of charge for 2 years or 25,000 kilometres after each service is carried out within the Peugeot network.

SOURCE: Stellantis