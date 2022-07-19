New Nissan Kicks goes on sale in Japan

Following a minor model change, the new Nissan Kicks electrified SUV goes on sale July 19 across Japan

Following a minor model change, the new Nissan Kicks electrified SUV goes on sale July 19 across Japan. The vehicle launch marks another milestone in Nissan’s expansion of its electrified vehicle lineup.

Since its arrival in the Japanese market in June 2020, the Kicks has offered a powerful yet quiet driving experience thanks to its e-POWER electrified powertrain. Its compact body makes maneuvering easy while still providing ample interior space. The latest Kicks now features the second-generation e-POWER system — which gives it more power and smoother acceleration — and its cabin is even quieter. A 4WD version has been added to the lineup, providing an enjoyable, safe driving experience in a wide variety of conditions. The X Four Style Edition, an all-new grade, enhances the Kick’s reputation for quality, comfort and contemporary design with a plush brown interior and a dark, chrome-look grill.

Second-generation e-POWER

First debuting in the Nissan Note series, the second-generation e-POWER’s motor has 5% greater power and 7% higher maximum torque, resulting in a more exhilarating driving experience. Yet fuel efficiency has improved by approximately 6.4% compared to the previous Kicks*1 and is now 23 kilometers per liter. Cabin quietness has also been improved by reducing engine-start frequency at low speeds. In addition, the intuitive e-Pedal Step produces a more relaxing driving experience by providing smooth deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released.

e-POWER 4WD: Exciting driving in all conditions

The new e-POWER 4WD model features an electric 4WD system that precisely controls all four wheels with powerful motors. It ensures driving comfort on city roads, easy cornering on winding roads and strong performance in challenging conditions, such as snowy roads.

A full range of safety equipment

The Intelligent Forward Collision Warning system comes standard on all grades — an industry-first for compact SUVs*2. It uses a radar sensor in the front of the vehicle to detect the distances between the two cars ahead, as well as their relative speed. If the system determines there is a need to slow down due to a sudden change with the vehicles ahead, it alerts the driver and provides collision-avoidance support. Advanced technologies such as the Intelligent Around View Monitor system and the Intelligent Rearview Mirror are standard equipment on higher grades.

Improved interior design

The Kicks’ center console and shift lever have been updated with a more modern appearance and a high-quality finish. For models with two-tone interiors, beige is now offered as an option in addition to orange tan. The all-new Style Edition grade looks chic both inside and out with its plush brown interior and dark, chrome-look grille.

*1 e-POWER 2WD in WLTC mode

*2 As of 2022 May, Nissan study

SOURCE: Nissan