New Mercedes-AMG four-cylinder turbo engine from ultra-modern production

Four wins: with an output of up to 310 kW (421 hp), the completely newly developed Mercedes-AMG 2.0-litre M 139 engine is the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production. With this engine, Mercedes-AMG has even exceeded the previously most powerful M 133 by 30 kW (41 hp). Maximum torque has also increased from 475 to up to 500 newton metres. With an output per litre of up to 155 kW (211 hp), the new Mercedes-AMG high-performance turbo engine even ranks ahead of many well-known super-sports car engines. The new, highly efficient powerpack is produced on an innovative production line in Affalterbach, on the “One Man, One Engine” principle.

The four-cylinder available in two output versions will ensure agile performance for the compact models of Mercedes-AMG: with 310 kW (421 hp) as the S-model and with 285 kW (387 hp) in the basic version. This product policy logic has already proved successful in the V8-powered AMG Performance models, and more closely meets customer wishes.

Apart from its performance figures, the new engine impresses with its immediate response. To this end the torque curve was carefully balanced (“torque shaping”): The peak torque of 500 newton metres (480 newton metres for the basic version) is available in a range of 5000-5250 rpm (4750-5000 rpm in the basic version). With this configuration, the AMG engineers have achieved a power delivery similar to that of a naturally aspirated engine for an even more emotive driving experience. The engine developers were also able to realise a dynamically increasing torque curve in the lower engine speed range, thereby improving agility. The increasing torque at higher rpm makes the engine more free-revving. Moreover, the high maximum engine speed (up to 7200 rpm) confirms the M 139 as a sports engine.

“We already set the benchmark in the segment with the preceding engine. This fundamentally new four-cylinder presented us with the challenge of doing even better. And we succeeded with a number of sometimes revolutionary solutions. With the M 139, we have once again impressively demonstrated the engine expertise of Mercedes-AMG. Not only is the output per litre unrivalled for a turbocharged engine, the high level of efficiency also demonstrates that the internal combustion engine still has further potential,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Why “One Man, One Engine” was reinvented

The new engine is entirely assembled by hand. On the first floor of the AMG engine manufactory in Affalterbach, a completely newly designed production line was installed in which Mercedes-AMG has brought the “One Man, One Engine” principle to a new level together with Industry 4.0 methods that incorporate the latest findings in ergonomics, materials handling, quality assurance, sustainability and efficiency. On the road to implementing Industry 4.0, AMG’s hand assembly operation likewise follows the vision of “smart production”. This excels with maximum flexibility, and is transparent and highly efficient. It safeguards and improves the quality of the engines and production processes using innovative and digital technologies.

“We have completely revised the principle of “One Man, One Engine” for assembly of the M 139. The result is an ultra-modern production process that places the focus on people. To achieve this, we created the ideal working conditions in a bright, precisely organised and clean environment for our employees. This provides the best basis for continuing to ensure our high quality level even as the technology becomes more complex,” says Emmerich Schiller, COO and member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

