New-look Isuzu D-Max to be unveiled at Commercial Vehicle Show

Isuzu UK is set to unveil the New-Look Isuzu D-Max during this year’s Commercial Vehicle show, located at the NEC in Birmingham between the 18th and 20th of April.

The New-Look Isuzu D-Max range maintains the award-winning 4×4 expertise that has earned the Isuzu D-Max significant critical praise, with the alterations for the 2023 model being primarily cosmetic. Although there have been no technical modifications to the revamped range, each trim level has received significant visual enhancements, most notably a freshly styled front grille and new wheel designs for the vehicles. While every pick-up in the range has implemented the refreshed grille, only the All-Purpose and Adventure models have received the new wheels, with the Business range keeping the practical and durable steel wheels which have become a staple of the Isuzu D-Max Utility model.

In addition to the revised front grille and wheel designs, the introduction of two new colours is also a key feature of the New-Look Isuzu D-Max models, with the new Dolomite White replacing Pearl White, and Biarritz Blue replacing Sapphire Blue. The Biarritz Blue metallic paint finish will be available for both Isuzu D-Max DL40 and V-Cross models, while the Dolomite White pearlescent will be exclusive to the range-topping V-Cross.

On the interior of the vehicles, there have also been some modifications. Although the hard-wearing cloth interior of the Business range models has remained unchanged, the Isuzu D-Max DL20 seats are covered in a more premium woven fabric with a refreshed design. Moving up the range, both the DL40 and V-Cross have been upgraded thanks to the newly designed leather upholstery, utilising horizontal layering for a more spacious feel.

A rear-differential lock option is also now available on all manual 4×4 Utility models in the range. This feature was made available for the 2022 Isuzu D-Max pick-ups and is continuing with the New-Look Isuzu D-Max.

Alan Able, Isuzu UK’s Managing Director, commented on the updated range: “As a brand, we are always striving for improvement and the New-Look Isuzu D-Max is a testament to that. While maintaining our award-winning 4×4 expertise, we have added some significant visual enhancements and new features to elevate the driving experience for our customers. We are taking a step further into the lifestyle sector thanks to this new look, without suffering any compromise to the D-Max’s workhorse heritage and capability. It’s the same substance, with a different style.”

SOURCE: Isuzu