New light-duty and medium-duty Fuso models presented at GIIAS 2023 in Jakarta

A special edition Canter and a new Canter Bus model are among the new products exhibited at the largest automotive tradeshow in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) announces the FUSO brand’s participation Indonesia at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), running from August 10 to the 20th. MFTBC and FUSO distributor PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB; headquarters: Jakarta, President Director: Nobukazu Tanaka) are presenting several new products for the Indonesian market, including a new microbus model and new medium-duty truck variant.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the light-duty Canter truck, KTB is showing a special-edition Canter with driver-supportive features such as an attention monitoring system, and a smartphone-compatible touchscreen and audio system. The truck, which is limited to 60 units in sales, also comes with seating upholstery designed with the 60th anniversary logo. The FUSO brand’s beloved truck has consistently remained the market leader of the light-duty segment since its introduction into the Indonesian market over 50 years ago.

The Next Generation eCanter is also making its Indonesian debut at this year’s GIIAS. Although previous models of the eCanter were exhibited at prior events, it is the first time that the latest model of the all-electric truck is being shown locally. Sales of the eCanter are scheduled to begin in the greater Jakarta area during 2024. The eCanter is first OEM-produced electric truck to have sales announced in Indonesia, further symbolizing the FUSO brand’s leadership within the market.

Other highlights of this year’s FUSO booth at GIIAS include the newly unveiled Canter Bus. Based on the Canter FE 71 chassis, it is the latest addition to the Euro IV-compliant bus lineup offered by KTB to match customer needs from the tourism industry. Among the updates from the previous generation are: a longer body with more seating capacity, additional luggage space, USB chargers for passengers, and an improved audio system.

For the medium-duty segment, KTB is exhibiting a variant of the Fighter X truck that has been especially designed for off-road usage. In resource-rich Indonesia, medium-duty trucks are often operated in unpaved areas. This particular Fighter X variant is ruggedly designed with a higher ground clearance, radiator guard, and a matte black front grill area that is more accommodating off-road terrain. The vehicle’s exhibition at GIIAS follows its initial launch in March 2023.

In addition to these new products, KTB is also featuring its unique offerings in the customer service area. At the GIIAS booth, the distributor presents a Canter truck modified into a mobile servicing station. There are currently over 120 Mobile Workshop Service units active throughout Indonesia. Operating out of major dealerships, mechanics and customer service staff are able to travel directly to customers in need, answering to maintenance and repair requests. In conjunction with digital solutions such as the Runner 3.0 telematics platform and the MyFUSO app allowing for easy service booking and purchase simulations, customer service in Indonesia is focusing heavily on convenience and accessibility to support business efficiency and uptime.

Indonesia continues to be the FUSO brand’s largest overseas market in sales volume. The demand for commercial vehicles is expected to develop at steady pace in the rapidly evolving economy. MFTBC and KTB together remain committed to reflecting customer needs in the local product lineup and service solutions, while looking forward to the future of e-mobility.

SOURCE: Fuso