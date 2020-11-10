New LEVC and Santander partnership to offer attractive range of finance packages in Germany

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) customers in Germany can now benefit from an attractive range of new finance products thanks to a partnership with global bank, Santander.

The agreement sees Santander become the retail finance provider for the German market. LEVC customers now have access to a whole new suite of finance products, including Leasing on the electric TX taxi and TX Shuttle, making it easier and more attractive than ever to make the switch to green transportation. The partnership allows dealers and LEVC to issue bespoke quotations and for customers to receive competitive funding options.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, said: ​

“I’m delighted that LEVC and Santander have agreed this partnership for our customers in Germany offering attractive and flexible ways to own an LEVC product. Without doubt, LEVC is growing at pace in Europe as we see increased demand for our TX and many sales opportunities for the new VN5 electric van which launches in Europe next Spring. We will continue to grow our European financial services as we increase our footprint across the Continent.​”​

Daniele Moranelli, Head of Mobility Cooperations: ​

“We are very pleased about our new cooperation with the London Electric Vehicle Company. The London Taxi enjoys absolute cult status and we are sure that LEVC will sustainably revive the market for electric transport vehicles. Especially in vehicle leasing for electric vehicles, our e-leasing package offers attractive offers for retailers and customers.​”

LEVC is seeing growth in demand for its TX products in Germany, as taxi operators and on demand shuttle services switch to greener mobility solutions. Sharing the same DNA as the iconic London electric TX taxi, TX Shuttle offers mobility service providers a zero emissions capable vehicle, with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants.

From next Spring, LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, will also be available in Germany – with the same Santander financing available. Operating in the one-tonne sector, VN5 can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of over 300 miles (489 km). In addition, VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction – designed to last twice as long as the competition and has a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

With up to 5.5m3 cargo capacity, VN5 easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets, and offers a gross payload of up to 830kg.It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

The launch of VN5 in Spring 2021 will significantly widen the appeal in the commercial vehicle sector and LEVC’s export strategy is on track to support this major growth with plans to operate in a further 21 European countries by the end of 2021.Naturally, LEVC plans to offer financial services products in additional markets as its export network increases across Europe.

SOURCE: LEVC