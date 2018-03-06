Undisputed off-road champion, the all-new Jeep ® Wrangler, is the most capable ever, delivering the highest levels of comfort and handling for everyday use.

Offering two four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems – Command-Trac and Rock-Trac, next-generation Dana axles, Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited-slip differential and an electronic front sway-bar disconnect.

A modern design that retains all the authentic styling cues of the iconic Wrangler with several new top combinations that ensure more open-air freedom.

Available in the EMEA region from the second half of 2018 in Sport, Sahara and Rubicon trim levels with 2- or 4-door configuration. Sahara models can be equipped with the exclusive Overland pack.

An undisputed off-road champion and a unique vehicle for everyday urban adventures, the new generation of the iconic Jeep ® Wrangler offers excellent levels of comfort and superior driving dynamics. The all-new Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that is ready to write a fresh, unprecedented chapter in the legendary history of the Jeep brand, a story which began in 1941.

It is with this clear objective that the iconic Jeep Wrangler has been completely renewed while remaining true to itself, with legendary off-road capabilities, authentic Jeep styling and advanced technology features.

The result is the most capable Wrangler ever, courtesy of unmatched technical contents, which, depending on the trim, include two advanced four-wheel drive, active, on-demand full time systems – Command-Trac and Rock Trac, plus Tru-Lock electric front- and rear-axle lockers, Trac-Lok limited slip differential and electronic front sway-bar disconnect.

From the roughest terrain to more exclusive city streets, the all-new Jeep Wrangler is perfectly at ease, and delivers a more modern design, that stays true to the original, combined with more open-air freedom and advanced technology features in terms of safety and connectivity.

The fourth generation Jeep Wrangler is offered in three different trim levels: Sport, Sahara and Rubicon – all available in two- or four-door configuration, and in an all-new Overland pack, exclusively on the Sahara version, ensuring a more up-scale appearance.

The all-new Jeep Wrangler arrives in Jeep showrooms of the EMEA region in the second half of this year.

Improved legendary go-anywhere Jeep 4×4 capability

Engineered to master the most challenging off-road tracks, Jeep Wrangler is the result of more than seventy-five years of leadership in the development of 4×4 systems. Two four-wheel drive systems are available: Command-Trac – on the Sport and Sahara trim levels, and Rock-Trac – standard on the Rubicon trim configuration, the most rugged and capable model for off-road driving. Both systems feature the new Selec-Trac full-time two-speed transfer case for a continuous monitoring and management of the torque sent to front and rear wheels.

In details, Command-Trac four-wheel drive system features a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio and next-generation Dana front and rear axles.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon models provide additional off-road prowess and are equipped with the Rock-Trac 4×4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty next-generation Dana 44 axles and Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers to tackle the most extreme off-road trails.

Rubicon models also offer added articulation and total suspension travel with help from an electronic sway-bar disconnect. This system allows drivers to disconnect the front sway bar to deliver additional wheel travel for traversing the toughest trails.

An available Trac-Lok limited-slip rear differential provides extra torque and grip during slippery, low-traction situations, such as driving over sand, gravel, snow or ice.

Every Wrangler receives a “Trail Rated” badge that proves its legendary 4×4 capabilities. Trail Rated performance is the result of a series of heavy tests performed in the following areas: TRACTION, WATER FORDING, MANEUVERABILITY, ARTICULATION and GROUND CLEARANCE.

Modern, authentic Wrangler design

The all-new Jeep Wrangler builds on a sculptural design aesthetic that is immediately recognizable with its traditional Jeep design cues: from the round headlights to the seven-slot grille; from the trapezoidal wheel arches to the visible hinges; from the folding windshield to the sport bar; from the removable doors to the open-air configurations with hard top or soft top.

Wrangler’s new exterior design is bold and rugged with a wide stance and lowered beltline with larger windows for better outward visibility, especially out on extreme trails.

The Jeep design team gave the legendary seven-slot grille a more modern look that now shows both of the outer grille slats intersecting with the headlights, paying homage to the legendary CJ model. The top of the keystone-shaped grille has been gently swept back for improved aerodynamics.

In the Sahara and Rubicon versions, the available headlights and LED fog lights feature crisp white lighting and add to the Wrangler’s distinctive look. The daytime running lights now form a halo around the outside perimeter of the headlights, and standard LED forward turn signals are positioned on the front of the trapezoidal wheel flares. From behind, traditional square tail lamps feature available LED lighting.

Jeep Wrangler is a unique car thanks to the several combinations offered to owners to enjoy open-air adventure, and features different windshield and top solutions that allow customers to choose multiple configuration possibilities.

As the only authentic full open-air 4×4 SUV available on the market, the all-new Jeep Wrangler offers various top combinations to ensure even more open-air freedom.

The all-new, easy-to-use Sky One-Touch powertop strengthens Wrangler’s promise of utility and adventure by allowing occupants to retract the full-length open canvas roof with a push of a button.

It will join two additional roof configurations available on the all-new Wrangler: a new Sunrider soft top and a lighter and easy-to-use Freedom Top, a removable, three-panel hard top.

Specifically, the Sunrider soft top has been improved by adding two additional bows to manage the fabric. This new design helps to quieten wind noise and allows for easier access to partial and full open top positions.

The modular Freedom Top hard top features an easy to use three-piece structure and has been improved with the introduction of lighter Freedom panels and improved latches that enable a quicker removal and installation of the hard top. Depending on the version, Freedom Top is available either as a body-color or black hard top.

An exclusive Overland pack is available to provide a more upscale appearance to the Sahara trim. It offers unique 18-inch aluminum wheels, body color grille with Bright accent throats and headlamp bezels, body color hard spare tire cover and Overland logo. The unique exterior of the Overland pack is complemented by dedicated leather interior and LED lights.

New interiors offering comfort and functionality

The interior of the new Jeep Wrangler combines authentic styling, versatility, functionality and intuitive feature use, in addition to a more stylish and comfortable cabin, thanks to the use of high-quality materials and finishes.

The heritage-inspired center stack features a clean, sculpted form that compliments the horizontal dashboard design and sports a finish dictated by the model choice. A hand-wrapped instrument panel features a soft-touch surface with accent stitching on Wrangler Sahara models.

The driver and front passenger vinyl-wrapped door trim panels are soft to the touch, and feature lengthened arm rests for better comfort.

Jeep Wrangler has always stood out for its functionality and the ability to grant his customers the possibility to enjoy any adventure in the utmost ease. The all-new Wrangler makes no exception, and offers a host of clever storage solutions, durable mesh pockets that extend the entire length of the doors, cup holders and numerous phone storage areas.

Reliable body-on-frame design at the heart of the legendary Jeep capabilities

Thanks to its body-on-frame design and featuring a superbly engineered five-link suspension system, Wrangler delivers benchmark 4×4 capability, with improved on-road driving dynamics, passenger safety and a more comfortable driving experience.

Wrangler continues to utilize the proven five-link coil suspension configuration. Front suspension features a lateral control arm and four longitudinal control arms, while the five-link rear suspension features two upper and two lower forged steel control arms for longitudinal control, and a track bar for lateral axle control.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.