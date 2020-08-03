New Head of Production at Daimler Buses

The new Head of Production Daimler Buses and Managing Director Production of EvoBus GmbH is Michael Klein (56). Michael Klein, previously Head of Customer Services & Parts (CSP) Daimler Buses, has taken over as of August 1, 2020, succeeding Dr. Marcus Nicolai, who has decided to leave the company after more than 23 years of service. The management of the CSP business Daimler Buses will be taken over by Bernd Mack, previously Head of International Key Account Management and Used Vehicles in Sales at Daimler Buses.

Michael Klein started his career at Daimler in 2003 as Chief Financial Officer at EvoBus (UK) Ltd. in Coventry, UK. In 2007, he took over cross-divisional sales controlling at Daimler AG in Stuttgart. In 2008, he returned to Daimler Buses, where he initially was responsible for the sales controlling of EvoBus GmbH including the CSP business (Customer Services & Parts) and the subsidiaries.

At the end of 2012, he took over as Head of Customer Services & Parts, managing the after-sales business of Daimler Buses. He had overall CSP responsibility with functions such as spare parts sales, pricing, logistics, training and technical customer service. In this role, Michael Klein has set the course for the future business of Daimler Buses by introducing new, digital service and support offerings under the OMNIplus ON brand, among other things.

“With Michael Klein a highly competent manager with a strategic mindset is taking over the lead of the global production activities of Daimler Buses. In recent years he has managed the CSP business with absolute success, and in so doing made an important contribution to the business performance of Daimler Buses. His success is largely due to his entrepreneurial mindset and leadership culture”, says Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses.

Bernd Mack, the new Head of Customer Services & Parts Daimler Buses, has already held a variety of functions in the fields of finance and controlling, both in Germany and elsewhere. In 2013 he took charge of Sales in Europe within Daimler Buses. He then transferred to his current position as Head of International Key Account Management and Used Vehicles. In this role, he expanded business with international fleet customers and in so doing made a valuable contribution to the performance of Daimler Buses.

In addition to the international service business (CSP), Bernd Mack will still be responsible for the European used vehicle business of Daimler Buses.

SOURCE: Daimler