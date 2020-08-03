New FordPass Rewards Visa Card designed to offer ultimate benefits for drivers, lower cost of vehicle ownership

Ford is expanding its customer loyalty program by introducing the FordPass™ Rewards Visa® Card In collaboration with First National Bank of Omaha and Visa.

Applications are now being accepted for the card that offers everyday special financing, reduced cost of ownership via Points redeemable toward vehicle sales and service at Ford dealerships, member-exclusive benefits and Ford-focused card customization options.

“Building trust and delivering the best ownership experience possible for our customers is our top priority at Ford,” said David Loflin, manager, Customer Experience. “Not only does this card match the features of other major players in the credit card space, it offers customers a means to reduce the cost of ownership by redeeming Points to purchase, lease or service their vehicle.”

As the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic is still unfolding and communities across the country continue to face challenges, he added, Ford has been focusing on customer experiences that make life a bit easier; this card helps accomplish that.

Card Features

The FordPass Rewards Visa Card offers the highest earn rate among automotive cards. For example, customers can earn 10 percent Back in Points1 on Ford service. That’s 5 percent Back in Points on Ford dealership purchases plus 5 percent Back in Points with FordPass Rewards. Additionally, the card is the most comprehensive option for automotive expenses and is the only co-branded card with an annual statement credit¹ ($200 every year when customers spend $6,000 in 12 consecutive billing cycles after account opening).

Other card features include a $100 statement credit¹ when customers spend $3,000 within the first three billing cycles after opening an account, and low-interest financing for six billing cycles on Ford dealership purchases over $499.

How to Earn

FordPass Rewards Visa Card customers can earn Points in a variety of ways, including:

5 percent Back in Points¹ on Ford dealership purchases

3 percent Back in Points¹ on gas, auto insurance, tolls, parking and dining

1 percent Back in Points¹ on all other purchases

10 percent Back in Points¹ on Ford service – 5 percent back in Points on Ford dealership Purchases plus 5 percent back in Points with FordPass Rewards

Member-Exclusive benefits

In addition to these key features, a primary benefit of the FordPass Rewards Visa Card is the access it provides customers to unique member-exclusive offers and opportunities.

The FordPass Rewards team is constantly working to stay on top of member needs and deliver great experiences that make customers’ lives easier. In June, FordPass Rewards gave its members access to one month of complimentary Postmates delivery service and deployed a complimentary The Works² oil change and tire rotation to members deemed essential workers. Similar member-exclusive benefits will be extended to FordPass Rewards Visa cardholders to add value to and enhance their ownership experience.

“This collaboration brings together three companies that are pioneers in their respective industries to deliver a truly outstanding credit card,” said Jerry J. O’ Flanagan, executive vice president, Consumer Banking, at FNBO. “Following the introduction of the FordPass Rewards loyalty program last year, Ford continues to see increased enrollment month over month, which is a testament to the brand loyalty of its customers. We look forward to further enhancing that experience with the introduction of the FordPass Rewards Visa Card.”

Ford introduced its FordPass Rewards customer loyalty program in 2019. To date, FordPass Rewards provides the most comprehensive loyalty rewards program in the industry. With this program, customers who purchase or lease a new Ford vehicle will receive points they can use toward complimentary maintenance*, parts, service or a new vehicle at participating Ford dealerships. After just one year, the FordPass Rewards program has enrolled more than 4.5 million members. The FordPass Rewards Visa Card is the next step in expanding this loyalty effort.

“Visa is delighted to work with Ford Motor Company to expand Ford Motor Company’s customer loyalty program with the new FordPass Rewards Visa Card,” said Kirk Stuart, senior vice president, head of North America Merchant, Visa. “The FordPass Rewards Visa Card enhances the Ford customer experience through everyday purchases that deliver added rewards, benefits and value.”

The FordPass Rewards Visa Card is available at launch in Model-A Black and Blue Oval Blue. Beginning with the Bronco brand and the all-new F-150, future iterations of the card will allow model-specific customization.

To learn more about the FordPass Rewards Visa Card and to apply, visit FordPassRewards.com/Visa.

Special Financing Offer Details: Purchases in which single or multiple items are purchased in the same transaction totaling at least $499.00 at Ford dealerships will be referred to as “Eligible Purchases” in your Summary of Credit Terms. All transactions are subject to approval. Accounts are eligible only if they are open, in good standing and not already subject to special terms. All other terms of your account remain in effect. Minimum monthly payments required.

1 See the FordPass Rewards Visa Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application. Points are not redeemable for cash. Please see the FordPass Rewards Program terms and conditions at FordPassRewards.com for information regarding expiration, redemption, forfeiture and other limitations on FordPass Rewards Points. Must be enrolled in FordPass Rewards.

² Up to six quarts of Motorcraft® oil and Motorcraft oil filter. Motorcraft® is a registered trademark of Ford Motor Company. See participating U.S. dealership for exclusions and details.

FordPass App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via download. Message and data rates may apply.

SOURCE: Ford