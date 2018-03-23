New Ford Transit Custom named ‘Van of the Year’ as first examples arrive in UK showrooms

The new Ford Transit Custom has been named Vans A2Z Van Fleet World ‘Van of the Year’, scooping ‘Best Medium van’ in the process, at the title’s annual awards at Twickenham Stadium.

Ford walked away with three awards, with the Ford Transit Courier also being named ‘Best Small Van’.

More than 195,000 examples of the Transit Custom have been sold since it went on sale in early 2013, playing a big part in Ford retaining its title of commercial vehicle market leader for 52 consecutive years. The latest model, which went on sale in earlier this month, builds on the success of the outgoing model.

Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director, Ford of Britain, said: “Our commercial vehicle range continues to go from strength to strength. The latest Ford Transit Custom is the most technologically-advanced, safest, most fuel efficient and desirable yet. It doesn’t just set the bar, it is the bar, and we’re delighted that Britain’s best-selling van continues to impress the experts.”

Ford strengthened its sales leadership position last month, out-selling its nearest rival with a sales volume over three times that of its closest competitor.

Ford’s CV models are a success across the whole range with Transit Courier, Transit Connect, Transit Custom, Transit and Ranger all placed at the top of their respective market segments. Ranger sales continued to strengthen, up almost 50 per cent, to over 500 sales, compared to February 2017, leading the growing pickup segment with over 33 per cent of the segment share.

The Ford Transit Courier was also named ‘Best Small Van’ by Vans A2Z Van Fleet World, which has also been updated for 2018. The new model gains a redesigned front end, the addition of a new Limited series, a six-speed manual transmission and 1.5-litre TDCi engine, producing 100PS. Inside, it gains SYNC 3 with touchscreen.

The full range of vehicles will be on display at this year’s CV Show at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, from 24th April 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.