New dSPACE AC Motor Control Solution optimizes controls development for electric drives

To make electric vehicles more robust, more economical, and less expensive, their drives use the latest semiconductor technology in combination with complex control systems. The new dSPACE MicroAutoBox III AC Motor Control Solution provides developers with a software connection that enables them to develop complex control algorithms for frequency converters and electric drives. Used in combination with the MicroAutoBox III prototyping system and the DS1553 Interface Module, test drives can be efficiently carried out in the vehicle.

The AC Motor Control Solution offers a comprehensive library of I/O functions. These represent driver functions optimized for the development of inverter control in an easily configurable user interface. The functions can be graphically linked to the appropriate controllers, via drag & drop, with just a few clicks. More I/O functions are available for discrete signals and various position and angle encoders. This extends the application range of the system, as protocol-based encoders are also supported. Application examples can be found in highly automated industrial plants or in harvesting machines, in which low-cost electric motors are increasingly replacing complex and rigidly coupled mechanical drives.

A key requirement in developing the AC Motor Control (ACMC) Solution for the MicroAutoBox III was full compatibility with existing hardware and software components from dSPACE. This way, an existing DS1553 ACMC Module from a MicroAutoBox II can be easily used in the corresponding MicroAutoBox III unit. This gives users the best possible support for switching to the MicroAutoBox III system to benefit from its higher computing power and new I/O modules (e.g., the DS1521 Bus Board).

The DS1553 is connected to the Xilinx FPGA of the MicroAutoBox. The I/O functions of the MicroAutoBox III AC Motor Control Solution are based on dSPACE libraries developed for direct FPGA programming. This ensures seamless switching between the AC Motor Control Solution and implementation directly on the FPGA. Customers can, therefore, switch directly to the FPGA option for extremely fast controller cycle times of <20µs. Typical applications for the AC Motor Control Solution for the MicroAutoBox III include the development of drive controls and mechatronic components, such as steering systems or DC/DC converters for combining HV and LV vehicle electrical systems. SOURCE: dSPACE