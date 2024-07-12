New Dacia Spring : more appealing than ever, still as electrifying

Dacia introduces the new all-electric Spring

Dacia’s first all-electric model, Spring has made zero-emission mobility accessible to a wide customer base wherever it is sold. First launched in 2021, it was the third most sold electric car to individuals in 2022 and 2023. In total, more than 150,000 Dacia Spring have been registered worldwide since its launch.

Spring has received many awards. Its energy efficiency and carbon footprint were particularly praised in 2022 when it was given the maximum 5-star rating from the independent European organisation Green NCAP (see below).

Dacia Spring has found its audience as a perfect solution for people looking for simple, affordable, and efficient zero-emission mobility. Data collected via the vehicle’s on-board connected systems shows that the average daily trip made by Spring users cover 37 km at a speed of 37 km/h. In 75% of cases, cars are recharged at home.

The Dacia Spring has always found its audience because it has constantly evolved since its launch, with a new brand identity in 2022, then a more powerful 65 hp engine in 2023. Yet it has always retained its fundamental strength: remaining the most affordable full-electric car on the market.

Today, the New Dacia Spring passes another milestone, taking those qualities that made it a success to the next level. Even more attractive than ever with an entirely renewed and more robust design, yet still as practical with exceptional interior storage space for its segment; more versatile than ever with a more accessible 65 hp engine, yet still as efficient thanks to a carefully managed weight, while remaining the most affordable full-electric model on the market.

A more robust, more ‘Dacia’ design

More than ever, Dacia wants to encourage drivers to make the shift to driving all-electric cars. A car’s design – along with efficiency, price and practicality – is one of the essential pieces to the puzzle.

The New Spring features the new Dacia design, first seen on the latest generation of Duster. A robust and assertive style that makes the Spring more attractive than ever. The interior has undergone a spectacular metamorphosis with a complete overhaul of the entire space, just as the only part of the exterior body to remain unchanged is the roof.

David Durand – VP, Dacia, Design: “As Spring embraces the brand’s new design language, it is a resolute sign that it is here to stay as a key member of the Dacia family. We gave it a serious and confident design. Building on the success of the previous generation, the New Spring confidently asserts its own identity.”

Exterior design: solid, modern, smart

The highly structured, highly constructed volumes of Dacia’s new design style give renewed strength to Spring. A powerful look that comes from a clean, simple, pared-back silhouette, such as that seen on the highly sculpted hood.

The new Dacia identity is evident in the two black bands, one at the front, the other at the rear, which meet in a glossy finish, with specific matte stripes at the rear. The two strips are framed by the brand’s iconic Y-shaped light signature, which is particularly striking with the full-LED daytime running lights at the front and the parking lights at the rear.

SOURCE: Dacia