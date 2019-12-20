New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV: already 100,000 sales!

Less than a year after after its launch, New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has already accumulated over 100,000 sales. This performance makes it the Brand’s 3rd best-selling passenger car. New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has thereby played a big part in the momentum of Citroën, the mainstream brand with the strongest growth within the top 12 automotive brands in Europe (11 months 2019).

Since its launch last January, New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has already accumulated 100,000 sales. This volume makes it the Brand’s 3rd best-selling passenger car in the world (after C3 and C3 Aircross SUV). Since the beginning of the year, Citroën’s SUVs thereby represent more than one in four Brand sales worldwide. In France, where it is produced (Rennes), New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has already established itself as the 2nd best-selling SUV in the C segment since the beginning of the year.

This commercial success has thereby played a big part in the momentum of Citroën, which is recording the strongest growth within the 12 best-selling automotive brands in Europe (30 countries) since the start of the year. Backed by its unique design and its benchmark comfort and modularity, but also its 20 driving aid technologies, New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has also confirmed its powers of attraction via rich sales mixes, with in particular nearly 1 in every 2 orders being placed for the top-of-the-range version (Shine).

This commercial dynamic will continue and accelerate in 2020, in particular with the launch of the Brand in India, where C5 Aircross SUV will be the first Citroën model sold locally, but also with the launch of the New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, its Plug-in Hybrid version (PHEV) revealed last month and whose orders are already open.

SOURCE: Citroën