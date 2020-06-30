New C4 and ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric: Citroën reinvents the compact hatchback

After its offensive in the SUV territory marked by the successful launches of the C3 Aircross SUV and C5 Aircross SUV (300,000 and 200,000 sales respectively since their launches at the end of 2017), Citroën is making a strong comeback in the hatchback market. With more than 1,700,000 cars sold in Europe in 2019, or nearly 11% of total passenger car sales, the compact hatchback segment is essential in the European market. New C4 and ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric is Citroën’s new-generation compact hatchback, inspired by customers and their way of driving. 100% electric, petrol or Diesel, meeting the expectations of the customers while offering a modern concept full of character, it has all the qualities needed to shake up the standards of its segment.

THE ESSENTIALS

The 10th generation of Citroën compact hatchbacks

Citroën and compact cars have been a 92 years success story since the first C4 in 1928. A history that includes GS, voted 1971 European Car of the Year and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A line of cars that have old nearly 12.5 million, acknowledged for their character, comfort and handling over the decades: C4 (1928), Ami 6/Ami 8, GS/GSA, BX, ZX, Xsara, C4 (2004 and 2010) and C4 Cactus.

An innovative posture and assertive style

With a unique and bold identity, New C4 and ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric offer a new concept at the heart of the compact hatchback segment. With its elevated and assertive posture, the body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback while subtly adopting certain SUV standards for added strength and character. Aerodynamic and fluid, it echoes Citroën’s trademarks, notably the new LED V-shaped front and rear lighting signature, with a new expression of style that is more assertive, muscular and dynamic. Its warm and high-tech interior instantly expresses well-being, comfort and modernity. Each customer will be able to configure their car to suit their own image with 31 combinations outside and 6 ambiences inside.

Choice of powertrain: 100% electric, petrol or Diesel

New ë-C4 – 100% electric, the fifth in the Brand’s electric offensive, and New C4 offer customers the comfort of choosing between 3 types of efficient and high-performance engines: 100% electric 100 kW (136 hp) with a range of 350 kmi allowing great freedom of movement, new generation Euro 6d petrol engine from 100 hp to 155 hp or Diesel from 110 hp to 130 hp.

A new expression of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme

New C4 and New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric offer a new step of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, offering modern all-round comfort for all, with a focus on every aspect of on-board well-being. Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats deliver driving comfort. Living comfort is enhanced by generous interior space, including Best in Class knee room, clever storage spaces and the Smart Pad Support Citroën™. Comfort of mind arises through a soothing and luminous atmosphere with warm materials and the openable panoramic sunroof. Comfort of use emerges thanks to the 20 driving assistance technologies including Highway Driver Assist, a level 2 semi-autonomous driving system and the 6 connectivity technologies. These qualities are even more amplified on New ë-C4 – 100% ëlectric offering all the advantages of the ë-Comfort: silence, smoothness, ease and pleasure of use.

“With New C4 and New ë-C4 – 100% Electric, Citroën is making a strong comeback in the C-Hatch segment, a major segment in Europe. Expressing all of Citroën’s DNA through its innovative posture and exceptional comfort, this new model offers customers a choice of 100% electric, petrol or Diesel powertrains to meet the needs of as many people as possible”.

Vincent Cobée, Citroën CEO

SOURCE: Citroën