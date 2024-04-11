New 2025 GMC Yukon is coming, the next step in the brand’s reimagined SUV lineup

Today, GMC shared a glimpse of the refreshed 2025 Yukon, the brand’s flagship nameplate

The image features the 2025 GMC Yukon AT4 and shows its refreshed front fascia, updated headlight and redesigned grille executions.

2024 marks the fifth anniversary for GMC’s popular AT4 trim. Since launching on the Sierra 1500 in 2019, the AT4 lineup has established itself as the industry standard for premium off-road capability. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of GMC’s Denali sub brand, which first debuted on the 1999 Yukon Denali concept.

Earlier this year, GMC announced plans to expand its brand presence into more global markets. The 2025 Yukon will spearhead the brand’s rollout for the first time in Australia, New Zealand and China.

The 2025 GMC Yukon will be revealed later in 2024.

SOURCE: GMC