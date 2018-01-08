All-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler makes its way to the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

– The all-new 2018 Jeep® Wrangler, the most capable SUV ever, will make its way to the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas loaded with a host of cutting-edge technology features, including the award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system with an 8.4-inch display, 4G LTE connected services, enhanced processing power, multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone integrations of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, an all-new Jeep Adventure Reality app will debut for the 2018 Wrangler.

“The all-new Jeep Wrangler is developed and engineered with more safety features and advanced technology than ever before and we are proud to showcase our commitment to meet consumers’ increasing desire for unique and innovative vehicle connectivity,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “Our award-winning Uconnect systems are designed to provide consumers with a variety of conveniently connected services and features that deliver the ultimate driving experience, and that evolves both on- and off-road with Jeep Wrangler.

“Additionally, we’re especially pleased to introduce our all-new Jeep Adventure Reality app at CES, which will allow consumers to configure their new Wrangler on their iPhone or iPad.”

CES attendees will immerse themselves in the ultimate in-vehicle interactive technological advancements for the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler with four models on display, including a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, two Jeep Wrangler Rubicon models and a Mopar-modified Jeep Wrangler Sport, uniquely customized with a selection of Jeep Performance Parts and accessories from Mopar.

FCA US will also offer CES attendees an opportunity to experience advanced, intuitive technologies, including hands-on demonstrations of all-new features and connected services that include the debut of the all-new Jeep Adventure Reality app, Uconnect App Smartwatch Compatibility, Family Alerts, Drive ‘n Save, Online Search for Uconnect navigation and the recently debuted Jeep skill for Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo Dot Device.

To visit the FCA US exhibit, #6306, navigate to the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 12.

All-new Jeep Adventure Reality App

The all-new Jeep Adventure Reality app is the the ultimate ‘build your own’ augmented reality configuration tool, allowing everyone to experience the legendary capability of the Jeep brand anywhere at any time. Available currently for iPhone 7, 8, X and iPad Pro, the app delivers an engaging augmented reality experience where users can configure their vehicle to see what it looks like in their driveway or even their living room.

Consumers are able to explore trim levels, colors and configurations. They will be able to build two-door or four-door, hard top or soft top, change colors, change wheels and, most impressively, go inside the virtual vehicle to see the all-new interior in greater detail. The high-resolution imagery via the app shows what it’s really like to sit behind the wheel or zoom in on the flare vents. Users are able to interact with the vehicle by removing doors, putting the windshield up and down, turning on the headlights, opening the doors, honking the horn and turning the wheels.

This is the only configuration app that allows consumers to see their vehicle in augmented reality and then place it in a virtual reality environment. No goggles needed; just move the phone or tablet from side to side to see all around. Once the consumer has built their vehicle, they can share it socially and/or link to www.jeep.com for more information, including finding a dealer, searching new inventory or continuing their build for up-to-date pricing information.

Uconnect App Smartwatch Compatibility

FCA US customers can continue to stay conveniently connected to their vehicles with new Uconnect App Smartwatch integration. The Uconnect App is now compatible with the Apple Watch and Android Wear devices, allowing owners to quickly and remotely start their vehicle, lock and unlock doors, sound the horn and flash lights directly from their smartwatch.

Uconnect App Smartwatch compatibility is currently available for model-year 2018 vehicles equipped with SiriusXM Guardian connected services. Owners can download the Uconnect app to their smartphone via the App Store or Google Play and pair it with their smartwatch device.

Family Alerts

From new teen drivers to an aging parent, the new Family Alerts feature provides peace of mind when they are out on the road. Vehicle owners can set boundary limits, monitor driving speed and pinpoint vehicle location at any time via the Uconnect Smartphone app:

Boundary Alert – Vehicle owners can create up to five geo-fence boundaries and will be alerted the moment their vehicle is driven either out of or in to a pre-set geographic boundary

Curfew Alert – Family Alerts help to enforce set curfew times. An alert will instantly let owners know when their vehicle is being driven outside of the curfew time assigned

Speed Alerts – Healthy driving habits can be practiced with the Speed Alert. Vehicle owners can set speed parameters and will receive a notification whenever their vehicle exceeds a set limit

Valet Alert – With Valet Alert, vehicle owners can hand over their keys with peace of mind. Owners will receive an alert the moment their vehicle is driven outside a 0.25-mile radius of a drop-off zone

The Family Alerts service requires a subscription to SiriusXM Guardian connected services and is available on 2018 model-year vehicles equipped with a Uconnect 4C NAV system. A radius can be set between 0.25 and five miles and alerts are sent as a message option via email or phone text.

Drive ‘n Save

Drive ‘n Save is a new benefit of Uconnect that allows owners of FCA US connected vehicles to save on auto insurance based on good driving habits, such as following smooth acceleration, braking cautiously and even limiting late-night driving.

Launching in 2018 on vehicles equipped with Uconnect Access or SiriusXM Guardian connected services, all owners have to do is sign up, enroll and then drive – Uconnect will take care of the rest by collecting information about how their vehicle is driven. With that data, a personalized driving score is created, informing owners of how they are driving and can be viewed via a VIN-specific account on Mopar.com. Drive ‘n Save will continually collect data for three months to ensure accuracy. The better the driving habits, the higher the driving score and based on the driving score alone, owners are able to receive discounts on auto insurance.

The score stays anonymous until drivers choose to start the conversation with insurance companies in their online account. Personal information recorded stays private and there is no risk of drivers’ rates going up. Drive ‘n Save has the ability to get drivers on the right track with friendly recommendations and helpful tips that can increase their driving score.

Online Search for Uconnect Navigation

Looking for a new restaurant that just opened? Online Search for Uconnect Navigation can help. Available for vehicles equipped with Uconnect navigation, Online Search goes beyond the built-in Point of Interest database and is enhanced with up-to-date search results pulled directly from the cloud using a built-in cellular connection.

Using the Point of Interest search box via the 8.4-inch touchscreen, Online Search helps consumers search for a larger variety of locations and helps navigate past destinations that may no longer be in operation.

Jeep Skill for Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo Dot Devices

First launched on the 2018 Jeep Cherokee, Jeep vehicles continue to enhance the owner connection with the integration of the Jeep skill for Amazon Alexa. Alexa is Amazon’s voice service and is behind devices such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show. Alexa provides a set of capabilities referred to as skills, which enable customers to make voice-activated requests.

Jeep skill responds to a multitude of voice commands via Alexa. The menu of commands can start the vehicle’s engine, lock and unlock doors, send navigation instructions to the vehicle, plus check fuel and tire pressure levels.

To initiate the Jeep skill for Amazon Alexa, owners must register with SiriusXM Guardian connected services, then search for and enable the Jeep skill in the skills store in the Alexa app. Once the customer’s SiriusXM Guardian and Amazon accounts are linked, customers can ask any Alexa device to open the Jeep skill.

Jeep skill for Amazon Alexa in Amazon Echo devices will be made available for the all-new Jeep Wrangler mid-2018 for users to explore.

About Uconnect

Launched in 2003, Uconnect systems are FCA’s in-vehicle connectivity centers, designed to keep consumers connected, entertained and, most importantly, focused on the road. FCA vehicles offer Uconnect systems that provide drivers with a range of available communication, navigation, entertainment features and connected services. FCA continues to enrich the easy-to-use Uconnect systems’ features and services by delivering various vehicle enhancements via over-the-air software update capability. This over-the-air software update capability, deployed automatically via wireless cellular networks, enables product enhancements, security updates and improved compatibility with mobile devices to be applied at no cost to FCA US vehicle owners and without a service appointment.

An included trial of connected services also is available on properly equipped vehicles. These real-time services include a monthly vehicle health report; vehicle health alert; a smartphone app that enables owners to remotely lock, unlock or start their vehicle, locate their vehicle and more; and SOS Call and Assist Buttons on the rearview mirror that will connect vehicle owners to help at the push of a button.

Vehicle owners can access and control their Uconnect systems’ features and services by using advanced voice recognition technology, convenient steering wheel controls and intuitive touchscreens or traditional knobs and buttons, as well as by utilizing the Uconnect app and Vehicle Brand Owner Site to remotely deploy secure commands to the vehicle.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.

