Navistar’s service partnership with Love’s And Speedco goes live

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Navistar’s warranty performance and service partnership agreement with Love’s and Speedco is now fully operational, activating the commercial vehicle industry’s largest service network in North America.

The partnership, initially announced in March, adds more than 320 Love’s and Speedco locations and more than 1,000 technicians to Navistar’s International®Truck service network, bringing the network to more than 1,000 sites in North America, in many cases with more convenient locations and hours of service. The network’s capacity continues to expand, as Love’s is consistently adding new locations. The companies have spent the last four months traveling the country with six training trailers, putting more than 1,000 technicians through classroom, online and hands-on training to ensure customers have a consistent experience whether going to a Love’s, Speedco or International Truck dealer.

“Effective today, this newly activated partnership with Love’s is providing our customers with increased repair velocity, expanding their access to same-day service for a wide array of light mechanical repairs,” said Friedrich Baumann, Navistar president, Aftersales and Alliance Management. “This added repair velocity is in turn delivering enhanced uptime, which is a critical factor in our customers’ business success. We are excited by this partnership with Love’s, and intend to continue bringing our customers new dimensions of service, convenience and uptime.”

Under the partnership agreement, most Love’s and Speedco service locations are now authorized to perform warranty work with service repair times of three hours or less for all International® Class 6 through 8 trucks covered by a Navistar-issued new-product warranty, as well as the company’s extended warranties and used truck warranties. Love’s and Speedco locations now also accept Fleet Charge® cards, the industry’s premier parts purchasing program, which guarantees customers consistent parts pricing.

“Professional drivers know that time is money, and this partnership provides them with trusted maintenance services that enable them to manage their equipment and get back on the road quickly,” said Tom Edwards, vice president of truck solutions for Love’s. “Navistar shares our deep commitment to taking care of the customer and we believe this partnership is the next chapter in that commitment.”

