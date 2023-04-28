Navistar delivers first International® eMV™ Series with ePower to Sysco

Navistar announces the delivery of the first International® eMV™ Series with ePower to Sysco, a leading global foodservice distribution company

Navistar announces the delivery of the first International® eMV™ Series with ePower to Sysco, a leading global foodservice distribution company. The companies jointly will partner to accelerate sustainability efforts in the Class 6 all-electric refrigerated straight truck segment.

The International eMV Series was first introduced at ACT Expo in 2021. With the availability of the factory-installed ePower and electric power take-off (ePTO) electrical system options, fleets now have the ability to spec International eMV Series Class 6 and 7 battery electric trucks for additional market applications.

The ePower option pulls power directly from the electric vehicle’s battery pack and is the foundation for electric transport refrigeration unit (eTRU) applications. The eTRU is an especially important solution to help customers meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

“We worked closely with transport refrigeration unit partner Thermo King and body builder Morgan Truck Body to ensure optimal integration of ePower,” said Debbie Shust, VP, Medium-Duty Truck Business, Navistar. “It’s a proud moment to be able to demonstrate this first eTRU in the market on an electric vehicle alongside Sysco.”

This partnership supports both Navistar and Sysco’s science-based climate goals. Sysco will meet its goal, in part, by electrifying 35% of the company’s U.S. fleet by 2030, or the equivalent of adding 2,800 electric vehicles.

“As the global foodservice leader, Sysco is proud to partner with Navistar, Thermo King and Morgan Truck Body to pilot the first all-electric Class 6 refrigerated straight truck,” said Marie Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Sysco. “Collaboration with like-minded OEMs is required to further advance fleet electrification in our industry and meet our goal of reducing operational emissions by 27.5% by 2030.”

Through this partnership, Navistar and Sysco will pilot an International eMV Series with ePower which will be on display in Thermo King Booth 5484 during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Conference at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. on May 1-4.

The International eMV Series will also be available to experience first-hand at the ACT Expo Ride and Drive.

SOURCE: Navistar