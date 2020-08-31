National Express electrifies in Coventry with 10 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deckers

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD Europe jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has supplied 10 electric double deck buses to National Express for operation in Coventry, as part of a wider investment in 29 zero emission BYD ADL Enviro400EV. ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI Group Inc. (NFI), while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility. The batteries on the vehicle and charging infrastructure will be maintained by Zenobe Energy, one the UK’s largest owner-operators of mobile and stationary batteries.

Following the operator’s pledge to never buy another diesel bus, ADL has supplied another 10 zero emission double deck buses to British transport group National Express. The latest clean buses have entered service in Coventry, linking the city centre and University Hospital.

Built to National Express’s Platinum standard, the 10.9m long BYD ADL Enviro400EV offer extra legroom for up to 65 seated passengers as well as USB chargers and free wi-fi. An advanced heat pump system ensures that saloon heating power is supplied efficiently from the main batteries without unduly impacting operational range.

To simplify the transition to electric buses for National Express, the 382kWh BYD Iron-Phosphate batteries on each vehicle are maintained by Zenobe Energy, who provides them to the operator along with the charging system at the depot and a software platform which helps monitor and optimise energy use.

Coventry’s new fleet of 10 electric double deckers follows 19 similar vehicles for Birmingham that ADL supplied earlier in the year.

David Bradford, Managing Director of National Express Bus, said: “Buses are already one of the cleanest ways to travel and as a leading transport operator we are determined to go even further. Earlier this year we announced our ambition to have a zero emission bus fleet from 2030, so we’re very proud that National Express is bringing fully electric buses to the people of Coventry. By working together in partnership we are determined to improve bus services and drive down pollution and emissions which contribute to poor air quality and climate change.”

ADL’s President & Managing Director, Paul Davies, said: “With the market’s widest range of clean buses, we have been able to meet National Express Group’s fleet requirements as it begins the transition from buying diesel to zero emission buses, allowing us to grow our long-standing relationship. We look forward to continuing to support National Express as it moves towards the bold target of having a fully zero emission bus fleet in the West Midlands by 2030.”

“The commitment to a zero emissions fleet from National Express is as commendable as it is bold,” said BYD (UK) Managing Director, Frank Thorpe, “and is indicative of more and more Public Transport Operators who see electrification in particular as a viable long-term solution for their scheduled routes. Our BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker is a proven product, already in service with a growing number of customers, delivering tangible operational benefits and providing safe, quiet, emissions-free transport for their passengers.”

Steven Meersman, co-founder of Zenobe Energy, said: “We are delighted to see our partnership with National Express, ADL and BYD expand to Coventry in our second joint depot in the Midlands. This project perfectly demonstrates how Zenobe’s seamless solutions, powered by our proprietary management software that guarantees charging levels and battery range over the life of the vehicles, helps National Express meet its net-zero commitments in a frictionless, financially sustainable way.”

