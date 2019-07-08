Nagel-Group in Hamburg goes electric – entire Mercedes-Benz eActros “Innovation fleet” now in practical testing

Food logistics company Nagel-Group starts practical testing of Mercedes-Benz eActros in Hamburg

The eActros for the Nagel-Group is the tenth and thus final vehicle in the so-called “Innovation Fleet” from Mercedes-Benz Trucks being used to test the electric truck in daily use by various customers

The 18-tonne truck supplies refrigerated foodstuffs to different customers in central Hamburg

Fully-electric eActros can also drive in zones where diesel vehicles are prohibited

The fully-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros will now take to the roads for the food logistics specialist Nagel-Group in Hamburg. The vehicle will round off the Mercedes-Benz Trucks eActros “Innovation Fleet” for testing the heavy-duty electric truck. The first eActros has been taking part in customer testing since September 2018. The eActros in use by Nagel-Group is the tenth vehicle in the fleet. The aim is to be able to realise clean and quiet short-radius distribution in urban areas from 2021 using heavy-duty series-production trucks. The official hand-over of the eActros took place in the Hans-Duncker-Street at the Nagel-Group branch in south-east Hamburg.

The 18 tonne truck with a range of up to 200 km supplies refrigerated foodstuffs to different customers such as supermarkets in central Hamburg. As a fully-electric and therefore locally emission-free truck, the eActros can also drive in zones subject to bans on diesel vehicles. After the daily round, the batteries are charged directly at the company’s depot overnight.

Oliver Kraft, Head of Key Account Management at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We are delighted that the Nagel-Group with their many years of experience in food logistics is one of our customers testing the eActros in daily operations. This vehicle for the Nagel-Group rounds off our ‘Innovation Fleet’ for testing the all-electric truck.”

Innovative, sustainable solution for the Nagel-Group

Carsten Taucke, CEO of the Nagel-Group: “As a leading family-run business in the food logistics sector, we welcome solutions that are ecological and that make economic sense. The eActros provides an innovative approach so we can reduce emissions and, at the same time, meet the high requirements of our deliveries.”

Tobias Jardon, Head of the Nagel-Group Hamburg branch: “Hamburg provides the ideal urban surroundings for testing a fully electric truck. The Mercedes-Benz eActros will deliver refrigerated goods every day to different customers in the inner city of Hamburg. We are looking forward to seeing how the electric truck performs with the high demands of refrigerated logistics.”

SOURCE: Daimler AG