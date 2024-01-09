NaaS Technology debuts at CES 2024 with cutting-edge EV innovations, pioneering green energy solutions

NaaS Technology, the first US-listed EV charging service company in China, took the spotlight at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, where the company showcased its latest advancements, reaffirming its commitment to reshaping the future of mobility transformation and sustainability development in transport energy sector

Significantly, the CES 2024 witnessed the debut of NaaS’ innovative automatic energy supply charging robot, which offers intelligent and unmanned charging services tailored for electronic vehicles. Equipped with a sophisticated perception and localization system, the mobile charging robot ensures automatic vehicle locating, departure, as well as precise parking through an intelligent algorithm.

Other highlights including the inaugural appearance of its impressive 480KW split type charging stack. As a testament to their commitment to future-proof charging solutions, NaaS also introduced a groundbreaking 720KW liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging pile, uniquely developed in-house. This state-of-the-art charging pile not only meets the current demands but is meticulously designed to accommodate the evolving needs of all types of vehicles, achieving a remarkable 100% adaptability rate across various scenarios. The integration of the in-house smart charging allocation solution adds an extra layer of efficiency, providing a holistic solution for charging infrastructure needs.

In the realm of AC charging, NaaS also establishes the gold standard with the debut of its 7KW/22KW AC wallbox on display, emphasizing safety, resilience as well as the capability of fast installation. Certified by TÜV SüD, this inaugural wallbox is more than a charging solution—it’s a robust fortress designed to withstand diverse elements. With an IP55 waterproof and impact-proof design, coupled with UV resistance, the NaaS AC wallbox stands resilient against harsh climates and extreme conditions, ensuring durability in all weather conditions. Rigorous testing under challenging conditions, including 55°C temperatures, validates its exceptional durability and stability. Equipped with over 10 standard safety features, such as residual current protection, over/under voltage protection, phase imbalance, and over-temperature protection, the NaaS AC wallbox not only endures grid and environmental impacts but also provides self-diagnosis and automatic recovery, solidifying its reputation as a reliable and secure charging solution.

NaaS envisions a versatile application for this automatic charging robot, spanning various scenarios including daily consumption, logistics, and commercial operations. The robot’s capabilities make it a promising solution for addressing a wide range of needs in the evolving landscape of automated and electric transportation.

In the context of CES, a premier international exhibition for consumer technology innovations, NaaS leveraged the platform to showcase advancements in charging systems, electric vehicles (EVs), and other tech innovations. Boasting a staggering 4,000 exhibitors and an expected attendance of 130,000 individuals from over 150 countries, CES maintains its status as an essential gathering for those involved in various industries. This convergence of global talent and expertise creates a dynamic environment where ideas are exchanged, collaborations are forged, and the pulse of innovation is felt across sectors.

Going public on NASDAQ since June 13, 2022, NaaS provides a one-stop industry chain service package from charging station siting consultation, software/hardware procurement, EPC, operation and maintenance, energy storage, PV, to automatic charging robots. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS has connected 73,000 charging stations and 768,000 chargers, with its charging volume representing 21.8% of the public charging volume in China.

Positioned up as a model EV charging service provider in China, NaaS advocates the high-efficiency development of the industry. And by speeding up globalization, it serves to enhance stability and efficiency of global transport energy networks and eventually realize the vision – “Empowering the World with Green Energy”.

