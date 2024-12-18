Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Earn IIHS Top Safety Awards

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2024-25 F-150 earned top safety awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E received a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award for models built after August 2024, while 2024-25 F-150 pickup truck models earned the TOP SAFETY PICK for models built after September 2024.

These awards recognize vehicles that achieve high performance in IIHS’ rigorous crashworthiness and crash-avoidance evaluations. In order to achieve a TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must receive good ratings in the small overlap front test and updated side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the original moderate front test, as well as acceptable or good ratings in pedestrian front crash prevention and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. Vehicles must earn an acceptable or good rating in the updated moderate front test to receive a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award.

These latest awards add to Ford’s impressive safety record, following recognition earlier this year of the 2024 Ford Explorer and 2024 Lincoln Nautilus with TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards.

“Our rigorous internal safety evaluations ensure Ford and Lincoln products meet the highest standards,” said Bob Holycross, Ford’s chief sustainability, environment and safety officer. “Across our portfolio, we are dedicated to designing safe experiences for our customers and all road users. We are proud of these achievements and remain committed to continuous improvement.”

All Ford models receiving IIHS safety awards also achieved five-star safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.1

1 2024 Lincoln Nautilus was not tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and therefore does not have a rating.

