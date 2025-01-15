Multi-pathway approach to CO2 reduction leads to all-time sales record for Toyota Motor Europe in 2024

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sold 1,217,132 vehicles in 2024, an all-time record and an increase of +4% year-on-year (1)

Toyota Motor Europe (2) (TME) sold 1,217,132 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in 2024, outperforming the market as its sales increased by +4% year-on-year. TME’s mix of electrified vehicles grew to 74%, an increase of +4% with battery electric vehicle sales up +18%, plug-in hybrids up +36% and hybrids up +9%. Toyota Professional’s Proace range of commercial vehicles also achieved an all-time sales record of 94,283 vehicles, an increase of +20% year-on-year.

“We are very pleased with our 2024 sales performance which reflects customer support for our multi-path approach to electrified vehicles. Our growth is a result of offering customers the choice of technologies combined with strong brand, product power and excellent support from our retail partners. We are looking forward to offering an even wider choice in 2025 with the introduction of several exciting new Toyota and Lexus products.” 
Matt Harrison, Chief Corporate Officer, Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 1,128,948 vehicles between January-December 2024, an increase of +3% year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive year that Toyota brand occupied the 2nd best selling passenger car brand in Europe.  The brand’s top sellers included the Yaris range, Corolla range and the new Toyota C-HR. Toyota’s overall electrified sales mix is now at 73%, with volume increasing +9% year-on-year. Sales of battery electric vehicles were up +10% year-on-year at 33,821 vehicles. Plug-in hybrid sales increased +80% year-on-year with the introduction of the new Toyota C-HR PHEV.

Lexus posted record sales of 88,184, +20% year-on-year, outperforming the premium market in Europe, while sales of its electrified models increased +24% year-on-year. Across this period, Lexus recorded its best ever market share of 2.5%, an increase of + 0.4 points.  Lexus has a 99% electrified sales mix in West Europe and 91% across the entire region. Key performers are the all-new luxury compact Lexus LBX hybrid and Lexus NX (available in plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants).

TME highlights January- December 2024:

  • Total sales: 1,217,132 (+4% year-on-year)
  • Total electrified sales: 902,902 (+10% year-on-year)
  • Total electrified mix: West Europe: 77% – East Europe*: 57% – TTL: 74%

Toyota highlights January- December 2024:

  • Toyota sales: 1,128,948 (+3% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: Yaris Cross (204,787); Yaris (176,782); Corolla range (163,393); Toyota C-HR (131,622); Aygo X (97,466); RAV4 (94,344)
  • Total electrified sales: 822,814 (+9% year-on-year)
  • Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (199,778); Yaris Hybrid (160,128); Corolla Hybrid (135,118); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (115,525); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (91,094)
  • Toyota Professional  sales: 132,614 (-5.0% year-on-year)
  • Electrified mix: West Europe: 77%, East Europe*: 59% – TTL: 73%

Lexus highlights January- December 2024:

  • Total Lexus sales: 88,184 (+20% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: NX (26,635); LBX Hybrid (23,018), RX (13,772)
  • Total electrified sales: 80,088 (+24% year-on-year)
  • Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (26,023); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (10,642) UX Hybrid/BEV (10,701);
  • Electrified mix: West Europe: 99%, East Europe*:38% – TTL: 91%

Sales for January – December 2024 is listed below:

Total Toyota / Lexus      1,217,132
Toyota      1,128,948
Aygo X              97,466
Yaris (inc. Yaris Hybrid)            176,782
  Yaris Hybrid            160,128
Yaris Cross (inc. Hybrid)            204,797
Yaris Cross Hybrid            199,778
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (inc. Hybrid)              98,164
  Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid              98,111
Toyota C-HR (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)            131,622
  Toyota C-HR Hybrid            115,525
  Toyota C-HR Plug-In Hybrid              16,088
Corolla SDN (inc. Hybrid)              65,229
Corolla SDN Hybrid              37,007
Corolla Cross Hybrid              54,447
Prius Plug-in Hybrid                3,151
Mirai FCEV                   533
Camry (inc. Hybrid)              11,229
  Camry Hybrid                7,189
GR Supra                   442
GR86                   920
GR Yaris                5,624
RAV4 (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)              94,344
RAV4 Hybrid              72,692
RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid              18,402
bZ4X BEV              24,465
Highlander (inc. Hybrid)                6,458
Highlander Hybrid                5,905
Land Cruiser              20,282
Hilux              38,331
PROACE (inc PROACE BEV)              32,110
PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV)                4,325
PROACE CITY (inc PROACE CITY BEV)              59,588
PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV 4,957
PROACE MAX (inc PROACE MAX BEV) 2585
PROACE MAX BEV 74
Other models 379
Lexus           88,184
IS (inc. IS Hybrid)                     41
ES (inc. ES Hybrid)                5,136
   ES Hybrid                4,578
LS (inc. LS Hybrid)                     94
   LS Hybrid                     94
NX (inc. NX Hybrid)              26,635
   NX Hybrid              16,841
   NX PHEV                9,182
UX (inc. UX Hybrid & BEV)              10,959
   UX Hybrid                8,841
   UX BEV                1,860
RX (inc. RX Hybrid) & Plug-In Hybrid)              13,772
   RX Hybrid                6,215
   RX PHEV                4,427
LBX Hybrid              23,018
RZ BEV                4,001
LM Hybrid                1,011
RC (inc. RC Hybrid)                     61
LC (inc. LC Hybrid)                   454
  LC Hybrid                     20
GX                   618
LX 2384

(1) European sales excluding Russia.
(2) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan). NB TME discontinued sales in Russia in 2022.
*East Europe includes Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/multi-pathway-approach-to-co2-reduction-leads-to-all-time-sales-record-for-toyota-motor-europe-in-2024/

