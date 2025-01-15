Multi-pathway approach to CO2 reduction leads to all-time sales record for Toyota Motor Europe in 2024

Toyota Motor Europe (2) (TME) sold 1,217,132 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in 2024, outperforming the market as its sales increased by +4% year-on-year. TME’s mix of electrified vehicles grew to 74%, an increase of +4% with battery electric vehicle sales up +18%, plug-in hybrids up +36% and hybrids up +9%. Toyota Professional’s Proace range of commercial vehicles also achieved an all-time sales record of 94,283 vehicles, an increase of +20% year-on-year.
“We are very pleased with our 2024 sales performance which reflects customer support for our multi-path approach to electrified vehicles. Our growth is a result of offering customers the choice of technologies combined with strong brand, product power and excellent support from our retail partners. We are looking forward to offering an even wider choice in 2025 with the introduction of several exciting new Toyota and Lexus products.”
Matt Harrison, Chief Corporate Officer, Toyota Motor Europe
Brands and model performance
Toyota sold 1,128,948 vehicles between January-December 2024, an increase of +3% year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive year that Toyota brand occupied the 2nd best selling passenger car brand in Europe. The brand’s top sellers included the Yaris range, Corolla range and the new Toyota C-HR. Toyota’s overall electrified sales mix is now at 73%, with volume increasing +9% year-on-year. Sales of battery electric vehicles were up +10% year-on-year at 33,821 vehicles. Plug-in hybrid sales increased +80% year-on-year with the introduction of the new Toyota C-HR PHEV.
Lexus posted record sales of 88,184, +20% year-on-year, outperforming the premium market in Europe, while sales of its electrified models increased +24% year-on-year. Across this period, Lexus recorded its best ever market share of 2.5%, an increase of + 0.4 points. Lexus has a 99% electrified sales mix in West Europe and 91% across the entire region. Key performers are the all-new luxury compact Lexus LBX hybrid and Lexus NX (available in plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants).
TME highlights January- December 2024:
- Total sales: 1,217,132 (+4% year-on-year)
- Total electrified sales: 902,902 (+10% year-on-year)
- Total electrified mix: West Europe: 77% – East Europe*: 57% – TTL: 74%
Toyota highlights January- December 2024:
- Toyota sales: 1,128,948 (+3% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: Yaris Cross (204,787); Yaris (176,782); Corolla range (163,393); Toyota C-HR (131,622); Aygo X (97,466); RAV4 (94,344)
- Total electrified sales: 822,814 (+9% year-on-year)
- Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (199,778); Yaris Hybrid (160,128); Corolla Hybrid (135,118); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (115,525); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (91,094)
- Toyota Professional sales: 132,614 (-5.0% year-on-year)
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 77%, East Europe*: 59% – TTL: 73%
Lexus highlights January- December 2024:
- Total Lexus sales: 88,184 (+20% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: NX (26,635); LBX Hybrid (23,018), RX (13,772)
- Total electrified sales: 80,088 (+24% year-on-year)
- Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (26,023); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (10,642) UX Hybrid/BEV (10,701);
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 99%, East Europe*:38% – TTL: 91%
Sales for January – December 2024 is listed below:
|Total Toyota / Lexus
|1,217,132
|Toyota
|1,128,948
|Aygo X
|97,466
|Yaris (inc. Yaris Hybrid)
|176,782
|Yaris Hybrid
|160,128
|Yaris Cross (inc. Hybrid)
|204,797
|Yaris Cross Hybrid
|199,778
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (inc. Hybrid)
|98,164
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
|98,111
|Toyota C-HR (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)
|131,622
|Toyota C-HR Hybrid
|115,525
|Toyota C-HR Plug-In Hybrid
|16,088
|Corolla SDN (inc. Hybrid)
|65,229
|Corolla SDN Hybrid
|37,007
|Corolla Cross Hybrid
|54,447
|Prius Plug-in Hybrid
|3,151
|Mirai FCEV
|533
|Camry (inc. Hybrid)
|11,229
|Camry Hybrid
|7,189
|GR Supra
|442
|GR86
|920
|GR Yaris
|5,624
|RAV4 (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid)
|94,344
|RAV4 Hybrid
|72,692
|RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
|18,402
|bZ4X BEV
|24,465
|Highlander (inc. Hybrid)
|6,458
|Highlander Hybrid
|5,905
|Land Cruiser
|20,282
|Hilux
|38,331
|PROACE (inc PROACE BEV)
|32,110
|PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV)
|4,325
|PROACE CITY (inc PROACE CITY BEV)
|59,588
|PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV
|4,957
|PROACE MAX (inc PROACE MAX BEV)
|2585
|PROACE MAX BEV
|74
|Other models
|379
|Lexus
|88,184
|IS (inc. IS Hybrid)
|41
|ES (inc. ES Hybrid)
|5,136
|ES Hybrid
|4,578
|LS (inc. LS Hybrid)
|94
|LS Hybrid
|94
|NX (inc. NX Hybrid)
|26,635
|NX Hybrid
|16,841
|NX PHEV
|9,182
|UX (inc. UX Hybrid & BEV)
|10,959
|UX Hybrid
|8,841
|UX BEV
|1,860
|RX (inc. RX Hybrid) & Plug-In Hybrid)
|13,772
|RX Hybrid
|6,215
|RX PHEV
|4,427
|LBX Hybrid
|23,018
|RZ BEV
|4,001
|LM Hybrid
|1,011
|RC (inc. RC Hybrid)
|61
|LC (inc. LC Hybrid)
|454
|LC Hybrid
|20
|GX
|618
|LX
|2384
(1) European sales excluding Russia.
(2) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan). NB TME discontinued sales in Russia in 2022.
*East Europe includes Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.
