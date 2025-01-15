Multi-pathway approach to CO2 reduction leads to all-time sales record for Toyota Motor Europe in 2024

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) sold 1,217,132 vehicles in 2024, an all-time record and an increase of +4% year-on-year (1)

Toyota Motor Europe (2) (TME) sold 1,217,132 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in 2024, outperforming the market as its sales increased by +4% year-on-year. TME’s mix of electrified vehicles grew to 74%, an increase of +4% with battery electric vehicle sales up +18%, plug-in hybrids up +36% and hybrids up +9%. Toyota Professional’s Proace range of commercial vehicles also achieved an all-time sales record of 94,283 vehicles, an increase of +20% year-on-year.

“We are very pleased with our 2024 sales performance which reflects customer support for our multi-path approach to electrified vehicles. Our growth is a result of offering customers the choice of technologies combined with strong brand, product power and excellent support from our retail partners. We are looking forward to offering an even wider choice in 2025 with the introduction of several exciting new Toyota and Lexus products.”

Matt Harrison, Chief Corporate Officer, Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 1,128,948 vehicles between January-December 2024, an increase of +3% year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive year that Toyota brand occupied the 2nd best selling passenger car brand in Europe. The brand’s top sellers included the Yaris range, Corolla range and the new Toyota C-HR. Toyota’s overall electrified sales mix is now at 73%, with volume increasing +9% year-on-year. Sales of battery electric vehicles were up +10% year-on-year at 33,821 vehicles. Plug-in hybrid sales increased +80% year-on-year with the introduction of the new Toyota C-HR PHEV.

Lexus posted record sales of 88,184, +20% year-on-year, outperforming the premium market in Europe, while sales of its electrified models increased +24% year-on-year. Across this period, Lexus recorded its best ever market share of 2.5%, an increase of + 0.4 points. Lexus has a 99% electrified sales mix in West Europe and 91% across the entire region. Key performers are the all-new luxury compact Lexus LBX hybrid and Lexus NX (available in plug-in hybrid and hybrid variants).

TME highlights January- December 2024:

Total sales: 1,217,132 (+4% year-on-year)

(+4% year-on-year) Total electrified sales: 902,902 (+10% year-on-year)

Total electrified mix: West Europe: 77% – East Europe*: 57% – TTL: 74%

Toyota highlights January- December 2024:

Toyota sales: 1,128,948 (+3% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Yaris Cross (204,787); Yaris (176,782); Corolla range (163,393); Toyota C-HR (131,622); Aygo X (97,466); RAV4 (94,344)

Total electrified sales: 822,814 (+9% year-on-year)

Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (199,778); Yaris Hybrid (160,128); Corolla Hybrid (135,118); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (115,525); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (91,094)

Toyota Professional sales: 132,614 (-5.0% year-on-year)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 77%, East Europe*: 59% – TTL: 73%

Lexus highlights January- December 2024:

Total Lexus sales: 88,184 (+20% year-on-year)

Top sellers: NX (26,635); LBX Hybrid (23,018), RX (13,772)

Total electrified sales: 80,088 (+24% year-on-year)

Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (26,023); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (10,642) UX Hybrid/BEV (10,701);

Electrified mix: West Europe: 99%, East Europe*:38% – TTL: 91%

Sales for January – December 2024 is listed below:

Total Toyota / Lexus 1,217,132 Toyota 1,128,948 Aygo X 97,466 Yaris (inc. Yaris Hybrid) 176,782 Yaris Hybrid 160,128 Yaris Cross (inc. Hybrid) 204,797 Yaris Cross Hybrid 199,778 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (inc. Hybrid) 98,164 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 98,111 Toyota C-HR (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid) 131,622 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 115,525 Toyota C-HR Plug-In Hybrid 16,088 Corolla SDN (inc. Hybrid) 65,229 Corolla SDN Hybrid 37,007 Corolla Cross Hybrid 54,447 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 3,151 Mirai FCEV 533 Camry (inc. Hybrid) 11,229 Camry Hybrid 7,189 GR Supra 442 GR86 920 GR Yaris 5,624 RAV4 (inc. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid) 94,344 RAV4 Hybrid 72,692 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 18,402 bZ4X BEV 24,465 Highlander (inc. Hybrid) 6,458 Highlander Hybrid 5,905 Land Cruiser 20,282 Hilux 38,331 PROACE (inc PROACE BEV) 32,110 PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV) 4,325 PROACE CITY (inc PROACE CITY BEV) 59,588 PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV 4,957 PROACE MAX (inc PROACE MAX BEV) 2585 PROACE MAX BEV 74 Other models 379 Lexus 88,184 IS (inc. IS Hybrid) 41 ES (inc. ES Hybrid) 5,136 ES Hybrid 4,578 LS (inc. LS Hybrid) 94 LS Hybrid 94 NX (inc. NX Hybrid) 26,635 NX Hybrid 16,841 NX PHEV 9,182 UX (inc. UX Hybrid & BEV) 10,959 UX Hybrid 8,841 UX BEV 1,860 RX (inc. RX Hybrid) & Plug-In Hybrid) 13,772 RX Hybrid 6,215 RX PHEV 4,427 LBX Hybrid 23,018 RZ BEV 4,001 LM Hybrid 1,011 RC (inc. RC Hybrid) 61 LC (inc. LC Hybrid) 454 LC Hybrid 20 GX 618 LX 2384

(1) European sales excluding Russia.

(2) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan). NB TME discontinued sales in Russia in 2022.

*East Europe includes Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

