Multi award-winning Volkswagen ID.3 scoops ‘Best Electric Family Car’ title at DrivingElectric Awards

The Volkswagen ID.3 has clinched another award, being named ‘Best Electric Family Car’ at the 2021 DrivingElectric Awards. This latest trophy follows accolades for the model at the recent TopGear.com Car of the Year Awards, as well as the Carbuyer Best Car Awards.

The DrivingElectric judges were impressed by the ID.3’s subtle styling, familiarity, space, pace and value – all of these attributes remaining true to the original I.D. concept of 2016.

Also noted was the model’s breadth of appeal, which has been a consistent point of praise for the model from various judging panels, with DrivingElectric the latest publication to evoke the ‘people’s electric car’ concept in its verdict on the ID.3.

Richard Ingram, Editor of DrivingElectric, said: “While it’s not radical or in-your-face futuristic, it does fulfil its ‘electric Golf’ brief very well, with plenty of space for passengers and their luggage, as well as a comfortable driving experience and nippier acceleration than you’d experience in an equivalent petrol or diesel model.

“Best of all, it’s available for less than £30,000 in entry-level Life specification, which still comes with most of the kit anyone would want. Even more affordable versions are on the way too, further bolstering the ID.3’s claim to be the ‘people’s electric car’.”

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “What a couple of weeks for the ID.3! Three prestigious titles won, just days apart from one another.

“Awards season for the ID.3 began even before it landed on UK roads, with one celebrating the buzz it managed to build in the lead-up to its launch. Now the model has landed, the trophies are arriving thick and fast, with numerous titles showing what the model means to customers – a high quality, family electric car that asks for no compromises in exchange for motoring with zero emissions.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen