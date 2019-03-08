More than 20,000 prospective Taycan buyers

The vehicle will not be presented to the public until September and its final design is not yet known; nonetheless, there are more than 20,000 people around the world with serious interest in buying one of their own, as the company has confirmed at the Geneva International Motor Show.

That is the number that has already registered to join a list of prospective buyers – and registration requires a down payment of €2,500 (in Europe).

The Porsche Taycan will have its debut in September, and market launch is scheduled to take place before the end of the year. The vehicle will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in considerably less than 3.5 seconds. It will have a range of more than 500 kilometers as measured in accordance with the NEDC. Moreover, it will be possible to add sufficient charge for a range of 100 kilometers in just four minutes (measured in accordance with the NEDC).

“The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are – and we’ve therefore increased our production capacities,” confirms Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “The Taycan will be the most sporty and most technically advanced vehicle in its segment – a true Porsche.”

SOURCE: Porsche