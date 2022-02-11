More game day cheers, less emissions: Anheuser-Busch delivers new era of beer with innovative zero-emission fleet

Special ‘zero-emission beer delivery’ celebrates launch of Bud Light NEXT and new milestones in partnerships with Nikola Corporation and BYD Motors in California

Ahead of this weekend’s big game, Anheuser-Busch has teamed up with its innovative fleet partners, Nikola Corporation and BYD Motors, to deliver Bud Light NEXT, the brand’s first-ever zero carb beer that breaks the barriers of a traditional lager, with zero-emissions.

The special ‘zero-emission delivery’ leveraged the technology of both partners to sustainably deliver beer from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Van Nuys, CA to bars and retailers in Los Angeles using only zero-emission vehicles. The extended range Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) picked up a load of beer from the brewery and delivered it to the Anheuser-Busch AB One distribution facility in Carson, CA. From there, a BYD battery-electric 8TT day cab tractor delivered the beer to local bars and retailers to be enjoyed by consumers during the big game.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we continuously strive to lead our industry by delivering our products in the most sustainable way possible – including by investing in the cutting-edge technology of our logistics partners,” said John Rogers, Chief Sustainability and Procurement Officer, at Anheuser-Busch. “As sports fans come together to watch the game this weekend, we are driving forward with this zero-emission delivery to inspire others to leverage the power of partnership and join us in creating a sustainable future with more cheers for our consumers, partners and communities.”

“With this zero-emission beer delivery, Anheuser-Busch is showing what is possible when you invest in innovative solutions to help protect our environment,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman, California State Assembly Transportation Committee Chairwoman. “I am excited to continue to work alongside Anheuser-Busch and other companies here in California to drive progress in sustainable transportation and logistics to ensure all goods are being delivered in the most sustainable way possible.”

This milestone delivery also marked the expansion of Anheuser-Busch’s partnerships with both Nikola and BYD in California as part of the brewer’s global net-zero ambition and commitment to reducing carbon emissions across their U.S. value chain by 25% by 2025.

In 2018, Anheuser-Busch entered into a partnership with Nikola for an order of hydrogen-electric powered semi-trucks to help transition its entire long-haul dedicated fleet to zero-emission vehicles.

This month, Anheuser-Busch and Nikola began a three-month pilot by placing two Nikola Tre alpha FCEVs into daily service within the brewer’s Southern California network. This pilot is an important step for both companies to refine the production specifications and features of the Nikola vehicles and to demonstrate the viability of fuel cell trucking and hydrogen refilling in beverage hauling.

“Our long-term partnership with Anheuser-Busch in support of their leading commitment to sustainability has been an incredible honor for Nikola,” said Nikola CEO, Mark Russell. “We’re very proud of the part played by the long-range and zero-emission Nikola Tre hydrogen electric truck in delivering zero carb beer to celebrate this year’s big game.”

At their distribution facilities, Anheuser-Busch is also adding an additional 20 BYD electric trucks into their California fleet this year.

The brewer currently operates 25 BYD trucks across four California distribution centers, 21 of which were deployed in 2020 as part of the Zero- and Near-Zero Freight Facilities/Zero Emission Beverage Handling at Scale project. Zero Emission Beverage Handling and Distribution at Scale is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in disadvantaged communities.

This year’s fleet expansion is a result of the California HVIP program and continued partnership with the California Air Resources Board and CALSTART to deploy advanced technology that is cleaner and quieter on the road.

“BYD Motors is proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch in this special zero-emission delivery,” said Patrick Duan, BYD’s Senior Vice President Operations. “As the official sponsor of Mother Nature, BYD manufactures heavy-duty battery-electric trucks that are hard at work every day helping to create a sustainable future in communities across America.”

SOURCE: Nikola