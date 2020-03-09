Money can’t buy happiness… but it can buy an Audi RS 6 Avant

Once unobtainable in the U.S. market, the RS 6 Avant is now a reality for U.S. customers. The RS 6 Avant defies all expectations of what performance can be, while representing the next chapter in the successful history of Audi Sport. The high-performance wagon offers visceral design, exhilarating driving dynamics and everyday functionality for the driving enthusiast.

Engine and drivetrain

4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque that can send the Avant from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Standard quattro® sport differential offers a dynamic driving experience and helps enhance cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.

Standard eight-speed tiptronic® transmission with optimized shift times and new launch control function transmits the power of the 4.0-liter engine to the quattro® permanent all-wheel drive.

The 4.0-liter engine produces a full bodied and robust V8 sound, which the driver can adjust using the Audi drive select system. The optional Sport exhaust can be added for an even more pronounced sound.

RS ceramic brakes are available with red or gray painted calipers, and increase an electronically limited top track speed of the RS 6 from 155 mph to a blistering 190 mph.

Suspension and equipment

Specially tuned for the RS 6 Avant, the RS adaptive air suspension with controlled damping offers drivers a choice between high performance dynamics and long-distance comfort.

A RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), is also available which integrates roll and pitch compensation. DRC uses steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers to counteract the movements of the vehicle body without the use of electronics.

Driving characteristics can be adjusted via the Audi drive select system. Six profiles are available, including customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes that can be enabled directly from an “RS MODE” button on the steering wheel.

Standard dynamic all-wheel steering enables the steering angle of the front and rear wheels to be adjusted independently, allowing for enhanced agility as well as optimal stability at high speeds.

Exterior design

The RS 6 Avant features the new RS design language, including a three-dimensional RS-specific honeycomb structure within the Singleframe® grille finished in gloss black.

The exterior design of the all-new RS 6 Avant is made solely of RS-specific parts. The body, which has been widened around 1.6 inches (40mm) on each side with broad flared wheel arches, underscores the athleticism of the high-performance Avant.

Below the LED headlights with Audi laser technology, side air inlets open on the striking new RS bumper and extend into the lower edge of the headlights.

The characteristic Avant silhouette dominates the side profile, elongated front section, long, straight roofline and flat D pillars. Dramatically flared fenders provide cues to the standard quattro® all-wheel drive.

The rear of the vehicle consists of the roof edge spoiler and an RS-specific bumper with rear diffuser and design elements in gloss black. In hallmark RS style, the RS exhaust system flows on both sides into oval tailpipes.

The RS 6 Avant is standard equipped with 21-inch, RS wheels with summer tires. Available Black Optic or Carbon Optic packages includes 22-inch wheels, a black grille and black or carbon exterior accents.

Interior

The refined interior of the RS 6 Avant includes impressive RS accents and driver-focused technologies. Standard MMI touch response® with haptic and acoustic feedback features a 10.1-inch upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and an 8.6-inch lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions, as well as for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition.

Standard second-generation Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps in the instrument cluster (requires Audi connect® PRIME subscription, supported with 4G LTE where available).

Special RS displays provide information on tire pressure, torque, power output, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times, acceleration measurements and g forces.

Standard RS sport seats are upholstered with Valcona leather with a honeycomb pattern and RS embossing. The perforated, heated RS sport leather steering wheel features new large RS aluminum shift paddles on either side of the wheel.

RS 6 25th Anniversary Nogaro Package

In celebration of the iconic heritage of Audi Sport engineered vehicles, a limited 25th anniversary package will be available exclusively for just 25 units.

The special model is equipped with 22-inch 5-V-spoke trapezoid design, silver, cast aluminum wheels with summer tires. The steel brakes calipers are painted red for a track-ready look.

“RS 25th Anniversary” branding embossed front seats that feature denim blue contrast stitching.

Equipment includes the Black Optic exterior, Driver Assistance and Sport exhaust to further enhance the appearance, and emotion of the high-performance vehicle.

Manufacturer suggested retail pricing:

Model: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant

Starting MSRP: $109,000

*Starting MSRP of $109,000 for a 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant. Price excludes destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.

SOURCE: Audi of America