Money can’t buy happiness… but it can buy an Audi RS 6 Avant

Once unobtainable in the U.S. market, the RS 6 Avant is now a reality for U.S. customers. The RS 6 Avant defies all expectations of what performance can be, while representing the next chapter in the successful history of Audi Sport. The high-performance wagon offers visceral design, exhilarating driving dynamics and everyday functionality for the driving enthusiast.
Engine and drivetrain
- 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque that can send the Avant from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.
- Standard quattro® sport differential offers a dynamic driving experience and helps enhance cornering agility by actively splitting torque between each of the rear wheels, with the ability to direct nearly all torque to one wheel.
- Standard eight-speed tiptronic® transmission with optimized shift times and new launch control function transmits the power of the 4.0-liter engine to the quattro® permanent all-wheel drive.
- The 4.0-liter engine produces a full bodied and robust V8 sound, which the driver can adjust using the Audi drive select system. The optional Sport exhaust can be added for an even more pronounced sound.
- RS ceramic brakes are available with red or gray painted calipers, and increase an electronically limited top track speed of the RS 6 from 155 mph to a blistering 190 mph.
Suspension and equipment
- Specially tuned for the RS 6 Avant, the RS adaptive air suspension with controlled damping offers drivers a choice between high performance dynamics and long-distance comfort.
- A RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC), is also available which integrates roll and pitch compensation. DRC uses steel springs and three-way adjustable dampers to counteract the movements of the vehicle body without the use of electronics.
- Driving characteristics can be adjusted via the Audi drive select system. Six profiles are available, including customizable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes that can be enabled directly from an “RS MODE” button on the steering wheel.
- Standard dynamic all-wheel steering enables the steering angle of the front and rear wheels to be adjusted independently, allowing for enhanced agility as well as optimal stability at high speeds.
Exterior design
- The RS 6 Avant features the new RS design language, including a three-dimensional RS-specific honeycomb structure within the Singleframe® grille finished in gloss black.
- The exterior design of the all-new RS 6 Avant is made solely of RS-specific parts. The body, which has been widened around 1.6 inches (40mm) on each side with broad flared wheel arches, underscores the athleticism of the high-performance Avant.
- Below the LED headlights with Audi laser technology, side air inlets open on the striking new RS bumper and extend into the lower edge of the headlights.
- The characteristic Avant silhouette dominates the side profile, elongated front section, long, straight roofline and flat D pillars. Dramatically flared fenders provide cues to the standard quattro® all-wheel drive.
- The rear of the vehicle consists of the roof edge spoiler and an RS-specific bumper with rear diffuser and design elements in gloss black. In hallmark RS style, the RS exhaust system flows on both sides into oval tailpipes.
- The RS 6 Avant is standard equipped with 21-inch, RS wheels with summer tires. Available Black Optic or Carbon Optic packages includes 22-inch wheels, a black grille and black or carbon exterior accents.
Interior
- The refined interior of the RS 6 Avant includes impressive RS accents and driver-focused technologies. Standard MMI touch response® with haptic and acoustic feedback features a 10.1-inch upper display used for controlling infotainment and navigation functions and an 8.6-inch lower display used for climate control, comfort and convenience functions, as well as for natural handwriting input with whole-word recognition.
- Standard second-generation Audi virtual cockpit features a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The virtual cockpit helps to enhance the infotainment and navigating experience through the large satellite imagery or 3D city maps in the instrument cluster (requires Audi connect® PRIME subscription, supported with 4G LTE where available).
- Special RS displays provide information on tire pressure, torque, power output, engine oil temperature, boost pressure, lap times, acceleration measurements and g forces.
- Standard RS sport seats are upholstered with Valcona leather with a honeycomb pattern and RS embossing. The perforated, heated RS sport leather steering wheel features new large RS aluminum shift paddles on either side of the wheel.
RS 6 25th Anniversary Nogaro Package
- In celebration of the iconic heritage of Audi Sport engineered vehicles, a limited 25th anniversary package will be available exclusively for just 25 units.
- The special model is equipped with 22-inch 5-V-spoke trapezoid design, silver, cast aluminum wheels with summer tires. The steel brakes calipers are painted red for a track-ready look.
- “RS 25th Anniversary” branding embossed front seats that feature denim blue contrast stitching.
- Equipment includes the Black Optic exterior, Driver Assistance and Sport exhaust to further enhance the appearance, and emotion of the high-performance vehicle.
Manufacturer suggested retail pricing:
Model: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
Starting MSRP: $109,000
*Starting MSRP of $109,000 for a 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant. Price excludes destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
SOURCE: Audi of America