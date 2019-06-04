Molex encouraged by eSync Alliance membership growth

Molex, a member of the board of the eSync alliance, is pleased to announce the accelerating growth in membership. The alliance is an industry-wide initiative developing and promoting the technology needed for automotive Over-the-Air (OTA) and in-vehicle networks, which reduce the cost of software and firmware updates and recalls, and improve data services for the connected car. Since forming in 2017, the group’s membership has grown to now include Alpine, Excelfore, HELLA, Molex and ZF, and its most recent member, Mobica.

“The eSync Alliance addresses a lack of standardization by promoting a secure and open path for end-to-end OTA vehicle data transmission,” said Mike Gardner, director advance technology market development, Molex. “The eSync OTA System helps automakers significantly drive down the cost of vehicle recalls by creating a bi-directional pipeline for updating software, diagnostics, and data gathering from electronic components in connected vehicles.”

“OTA solutions are beginning to reach beyond infotainment into other aspects of an automobile’s functionality,” said Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director of the eSync Alliance. “Security and safety are extremely important, and the industry is pushing for a standardized solution. Molex and our other Alliance members understand this need. As the leading industry association advancing OTA specifications, we anticipate significant growth in the Alliance’s membership.”

“For many years, automotive technology companies have pursued a proprietary approach to development. However, in today’s environment of open-source development and shared standards, companies are increasingly aware that large-scale adoption of their product or platform requires shared standards and a more open development approach. This also applies to OTA security, in which companies are looking for a robust developer community to develop and support solutions,” Edward Sanchez, Senior Analyst, Strategy Analytics.

“Being a member of the eSync Alliance allows us to further drive our commitment in the development of an important standard that advances the industry,” said Derek Forcher, Senior Vice President of Sales for North America, Mobica. “We will apply our long automotive experience and expertise in software to develop eSync-compliant best-of-breed OTA solutions for our customers.”

The eSync Alliance recently reached a milestone with the release of Version 1.0 of the eSync Compliance Specification. This helps members to build upon the eSync system, and develop their own customized solutions that they can deliver to Tier One suppliers. Automakers may choose to develop or adapt proprietary cloud solutions to become eSync-compliant.

The open and agnostic eSync platform, based on original development work by Excelfore, provides a secure server client architecture which is agnostic to network and operating systems. This enables remote updates, diagnostics, telematics, and data collection directly from end devices in the vehicle. Using patented technology, the system optimizes compression of OTA software updates, and minimizes airtime needed for delivery.

eSync OTA and diagnostic traffic is fully encrypted with bi-directional authentication. The eSync OTA System scales from the smallest sensor to head units to super computer autonomous driving systems.

SOURCE: Molex