M&M partners with CSC Grameen eStores for its Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) range

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced its partnership with CSC Grameen eStore for its Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) range of products. CSC Grameen eStore is a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Ltd., which is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) promoted by MeitY. Customers can visit their nearest CSC Grameen eStore to make enquire about the select Mahindra SCV range, namely Supro & Jeeto.

As a part of this association, the CSC Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) network will serve as an M&M touchpoint in over seven lakh villages across India, further aiding and simplifying the process of enquiries and purchases. This will be processed digitally by the VLE to facilitate information, test drive and/or delivery by an authorised Mahindra dealer. The service is available pan-India.

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Sagar, Business Head – SCV at Automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “With the growing internet penetration facilitating better access to information, this partnership is a suitable step to further strengthen our rural foothold, and there is no better partner than CSC Grameen eStore to help us improve our customer experience. We are increasingly focusing on digital solutions and are confident that the availability of skilled VLEs will provide the desired confidence and comfort to our customers throughout their association with Mahindra. It will not just make buying more convenient but also help us connect deeply with our customers.”

The partnership will harness CSC Grameen’s digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets. Using CSC’s pathbreaking digital tools, the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) would explain product features to customers and share the purchase intent with M&M for further action by authorised Mahindra dealers.

“We are delighted to have a strategic tie-up with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. CSC Grameen eStore has been a pathbreaking Government of India initiative to enhance customer convenience by taking products and services to the customer’s vicinity using technology as a tool. We are confident that this tie-up will further enhance customer experience and help him buy Mahindra Small Commercial Vehicles in deep rural geographies. The association with Mahindra will also enhance CSC’s horizon with an opportunity to help sell India’s leading small commercial vehicles. The son of the soil VLEs will further facilitate Mahindra’s Jeeto and Supro enquiry at the customer’s doorstep,” said Raja Kishore, Chief Operating Officer, CSC Grameen eStore.

M&M’s Supro Profit truck range is developed on the successful Supro platform. It is affordable, more powerful, and boasts of a greater payload capacity and higher mileage and thereby higher profit to the customers. The SUPRO Profit truck range comes in both diesel as well as CNG fuel options. The Jeeto brand, launched in 2015, has been a great success and a choice of over two lakh happy customers. It is a strong offering in < 2-ton load category, which comes with multi-fuel options of diesel, CNG and gasoline and in two different deck sizes providing an array of options to customers.

