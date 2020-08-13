Mitsubishi: Notice concerning consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 2021

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) hereby announces its consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

(1) Consolidated Earnings Forecasts (Fiscal year beginning on April 1, 2020 and ending on March 31, 2021

(2) Reason for the disclosure

Until now, MC had been unable of announce its forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021due to uncertainties surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts on the company’s operations; however, MC now considers better prepared to factor in anticipated impacts of COVID-19 based on the current business climate, first-quarter results and new information that has become available.It remains unclear when the pandemic will end, and its effects on MC’s operations will differ depending on the industries and regions in question; however, the above forecasts have been made assuming a gradual recovery in economic conditions over the second half of this fiscal year. For more information, please see MC’s financial results for the three months ended June 2020,whichthe company released today.

Note: The above forecasts are projections based on information available at the time of this release and certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. Due to a variety of factors, actual results may differ materially from these forecasts, which are not intended as a guarantees of future performance

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors