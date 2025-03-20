Mitsubishi Motors: Xforce HEV model premieres in Thailand

Combining comfort, eco-friendliness and exhilarating driving experience unique to electrified vehicles

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) premiered a new hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model of the Xforce compact SUV in Bangkok today. Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the local production and sales company in Thailand, will manufacture the model at its Laem Chabang Plant. Bookings begin in Thailand today, followed by its first public appearance at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show1.

The Xforce is a five-passenger compact SUV that was developed based on the concept “Best-suited buddy for an exciting life,” with a focus on the way compact SUVs are used in the ASEAN region. Following its introduction in Indonesia in November 2023, the Xforce was rolled out to other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East in 2024. As one of Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic vehicles, it has been praised for its stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling in a spacious and comfortable five-passenger cabin, all the while delivering a maneuverable, compact body size.

The new Xforce HEV model is the latest addition to Mitsubishi Motors’ HEV lineup, offering Thai customers a new electrified option alongside the Xpander and Xpander Cross HEV models launched in Thailand in February 2024. Adopting an HEV system derived from the brand’s renowned plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV), it features higher fuel economy, eco-friendliness, and powerful acceleration. The Active Yaw Control (AYC) and other all-wheel control technologies complement the front-wheel drivetrain to enable safe, secure driving at will. Moreover, drivers can actively choose EV driving according to the situation, allowing them to drive quietly when needed without worrying about disturbing others.

“Globally, HEVs are increasingly in demand as a key electrified option that does not require charging infrastructure,” said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. “Given this trend, Mitsubishi Motors is proud to add the Xforce HEV model to our lineup in Thailand, which is one of our most crucial markets. Along with the Xpander HEV series, we are committed to driving electrification in the Thai market while also exploring future introductions to other countries.”

Product Overview 2

Exterior and interior design based on the “Silky & Solid” concept

Stylish yet powerful exterior

The “Silky & Solid” design concept fuses elegance with robustness. With its stylish and powerful authentic SUV design, the Xforce HEV model has a commanding presence in scenes from urban cities to the great outdoors. The upper part of the body is composed of a sleek surface that starts with the three-diamond emblem up front and wraps around the sides to the rear. This, combined with a floating roof, gives the vehicle a light, smooth, silky feel. The lower part of the body has the powerful and solid proportions of an SUV. It features a ground clearance of 183 millimeters, 18-inch alloy wheels designed to enhance aerodynamic performance, and large-diameter tires to ensure road handling on rough roads. The solid, muscular fender flares evoke an image of athletic agility.

The three-dimensional Dynamic Shield has also evolved in line with this concept. The front grille is protected by and integrated with the left and right bumpers. This produces a sporty front face with a sense of depth. The sides of the body have a solid three-dimensional profile, adding contrast with sculpted front and rear fender flares and character lines that express the strength and dynamism of an SUV. The LED daytime running lights and LED tail lights share an iconic T-shaped design, emphasizing the vehicle’s wide stance and sense of stability.

The front grille and tail gate feature “HEV” badges, while the front doors bear “HYBRID EV” badges, all accented in blue to express the progressiveness of electrified vehicles. There is a total of eight body colors available. The clean two-tone color designs combine a White Diamond, Energetic Yellow, Red, or Graphite Gray Metallic body with a black roof, while the monotone designs come in White Diamond, Graphite Gray Metallic, Blade Silver Metallic, and Jet Black Mica.

Sophisticated and practical interior

The interior features a Horizontal Axis instrument panel that increases forward visibility and makes it easier to sense changes in the position of the vehicle when driving on poor road surfaces. Mélange fabric is used for the padding of the instrument panel. It exudes modernity and sophistication while also being resistant to stains, making it highly practical. It creates a comfortable space in which passengers can relax as if they were in their own living room. A large monolithic display panel integrates a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio and a digital driver display. This, together with the compact shift knob, provides a cutting-edge feel. The shift panel and power switch panel come in piano black with enhanced scratch resistance.

Mitsubishi Motors’ unique HEV system that offers both eco-friendliness and power

The HEV system of the Xforce has evolved further from the Xpander HEV model. It features a newly developed transaxle with enhanced transmission efficiency, as well as a new motor disconnect function that disconnects the motor from the drive shaft at high speeds. These features significantly reduce energy loss, giving the vehicle a top-class fuel economy of approximately 24.4 kilometers per liter3.

For hybrid driving, a two-speed transaxle system has been adopted to ensure both quietness at high speeds and powerful acceleration when going uphill. Moreover, the motor, generator and transmission have been integrated, significantly reducing high-frequency noise and thereby delivering a seamless EV-like driving experience.

The HEV system features EV driving, hybrid driving and regenerative braking. High fuel efficiency and a powerful, exhilarating motor drive are achieved by having the system automatically switch to the optimal driving mode according to the driving conditions and remaining drive battery.

When starting and driving at low speeds, the vehicle is powered by the motor using electricity from the drive battery alone for EV driving (Figure 1). The system switches to hybrid driving when driving uphill or accelerating to run using the motor with electricity generated by the engine as well as power from the drive battery (Figure 2). Hybrid driving also kicks in when driving at high speeds to run the vehicle using the engine with assistance from the motor (Figure 3). The newly added motor disconnect function disengages the connection between the motor and the drive shaft when driving at high speeds with little accelerator operation. This reduces drive resistance and improves fuel economy. During deceleration, kinetic energy is recovered from regenerative braking and converted into electric power which is stored in the drive battery (Figure 4). This HEV system is what makes it possible to deliver both the quiet, clean driving of an EV and the ability to enjoy long drives without worrying about running out of battery.

The Xforce HEV model features a high output motor and a high-performance drive battery specially designed for HEV models. The engine is based on a 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve MIVEC4 engine first used in the Xpander HEV model, and it delivers class-leading thermal efficiency as well as enhanced output. Additionally, an electric water pump, which lowers auxiliary drive loss, has been employed. This improves thermal efficiency to over 40 percent, enhancing the engine’s fuel efficiency and thereby contributing to the overall fuel economy of the vehicle. By combining this gasoline engine with a generator and a motor that achieves a maximum output of 85 kilowatts, the Xforce HEV model delivers smooth yet powerful, responsive acceleration unique to electrified vehicles.

Highly practical, safe, and comfortable for everyone on board

A spacious interior room among the best in class

Despite its compact body size, the Xforce offers a roomy interior space that enables everyone, driver and passengers alike, to relax while on board. For the front seats, a top-class seating space including a spacious shoulder area has been secured to enhance comfort. The seats provide both support and comfort, preventing side-to-side body movement in situations such as lane changes or driving on rough roads, while enabling passengers to relax comfortably even in traffic jams. For the rear seats, close attention was paid to creating a space that provides a comfortable ride even with three passengers. By ensuring a seating space that is among the best in class, the rear seats boast ample legroom so all three passengers can ride in comfort. Moreover, with eight-levels of reclining adjustment, the seats accommodate a wide range of needs, spanning from angles that allow passengers to relax to angles that maximize cargo carrying capacity.

Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium for greater excitement and comfort

The Xforce HEV comes equipped with the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium5 sound system developed in collaboration with Yamaha Corporation. To deliver high quality music for excitement and comfort, the system mounts eight speakers, with front tweeters on the A-pillars, woofers in the front doors, and coaxial two-way speakers in the rear doors. In order to maximize speaker performance, enhancements in the car itself have been applied to optimize sound quality. With volume and sound quality adjusted according to vehicle speed, passengers can enjoy well-defined mids and highs and dynamic bass even on rough roads. For a more enjoyable driving experience, the sound system also offers four sound types that can be selected according to musical taste and mood – Lively (factory setting), Signature, Powerful, and Relaxing.

12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio offering intuitive operation

The Xforce HEV comes equipped with a 12.3-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio that exudes a cutting-edge feel while providing a comfortable driving environment. A unique opening video plays each time it is turned on. With its multi-widget design, the screen is divided into three sections to display various information on a single screen. The multimeter display pays homage to the triple meter that was used in the legendary Pajero and combines information including altitude, tilt angle, and direction to increase the joy of driving. Also offered are Apple CarPlay®6, Android Auto™7 and WebLink™8 that connect with smartphones. The display allows users to enjoy various applications on the large screen.

Versatile storage spaces and flexible cargo area

Ample and convenient storage spaces are provided in many locations throughout the vehicle. There are drink holders that can accommodate a total of 21 600 milliliters plastic bottles in the door trims, floor console and other places, as well as a console box with a drink cooler that uses the cool air from the air conditioner to chill drinks. Extensive storage space is secured for smartphones, with a wireless charger in the center console, USB Type-A and Type-C ports for the front and rear rows, and spaces to place a smartphone in each seat.

Despite its compact body size and spacious cabin space, the Xforce HEV has enough cargo room even for large items such as suitcases. The rear seats enable a 40:20:40 split, giving the vehicle a high loading capacity that allows the loading of lengthy items while also providing enough space for four passengers to sit comfortably.

Integrating ADAS to meet ASEAN safety standards

The Xforce HEV model adopts Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing9, an advanced driver assistance system, to enhance vehicle safety. Also, passive safety features such as front and rear parking sensors and six SRS airbags have been equipped to support the safety and security of everyone on board.

Seven drive modes for optimal driving in various situations

In addition to its two modes for EV driving, the Xforce HEV model offers five other drive modes for optimal handling and drive control according to road conditions. Drivers can easily switch between these modes using a toggle switch, and the controls for brakes, engine, motor and steering control all come in hand to enable safe driving on various road surfaces encountered in Thailand.

EV Priority mode and Charge mode enable drivers to choose EV driving according to their driving situation. EV Priority mode drives the motor on power from the battery without activating the engine. Since this mode is highly quiet in addition to being eco-friendly, it frees drivers from concerns about their surroundings when driving in environments that require quietness. If remaining battery is low, switching to Charge mode enables charging so that EV driving can be enjoyed again.

The other five drive modes control the vehicle according to road conditions. Based on a front, front-wheel drive system, various controls are integrated together – the Active Yaw Control (AYC), which controls the driving force of the left and right front wheels to achieve a high level of handling; traction control, which controls front wheel slippage; Active Stability Control (ASC), which controls the stability of the four wheels; throttle response, which adjusts the output of the motor and engine during acceleration; and electric power steering, which adjusts steering response according to the speed range and road conditions.

The five drive modes achieve safe, secure road performance in any type of weather and road conditions. Normal mode is well-balanced for everyday driving, while Tarmac mode offers nimble driving and precise handling on winding roads. Gravel mode reduces skidding and delivers secure handling on unpaved roads, and Mud mode achieves powerful road handling even on muddy, rough roads. Wet mode reduces tire slippage and provides high stability even in heavy rains.

Drive modes can be switched intuitively while driving using the toggle switch at the center console. The 8-inch digital driver display provides drivers with clear information specific to HEVs, such as the power meter indicating Eco, Power, and Charge states in sync with accelerator control, energy flow, EV driving ratio, and remaining battery. The graphics on the display can be customized to suit individual preferences, allowing the driver to take advantage of the wide-screen with content of their choice.

The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show: Media Day on March 24, Grand opening and VIP Day on March 25, Public Day between March 26 – April 6.

Thailand specifications. Vehicle specifications and features may vary depending on model and/or market. NEDC test procedure. Catalog fuel economy is calculated using specified methodology and may differ from real-world fuel economy. MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system) is the collective name for Mitsubishi Motors’ variable valve timing mechanism.

Equipped in ULTIMATE X models. Apple CarPlay® is a trademark of Apple Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Android Auto™ is a trademark of Google LLC. WebLink™ is a registered trademark of Abalta Technologies, Inc. The Xforce HEV model is equipped with the following advanced driver assistance systems. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM)

Automatic High Beam (AHB)

Leading Car Departure Notification (LCDN)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA)

