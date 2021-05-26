Mitsubishi Motors introduces the Eclipse Cross PHEV model in New Zealand and Australia

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that the Eclipse Cross plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model will launch in New Zealand on June 1, with the launch in Australia to follow in July

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that the Eclipse Cross plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model will launch in New Zealand on June 1, with the launch in Australia to follow in July. The addition of the Eclipse Cross PHEV model to the lineup reflects Mitsubishi Motors’ continued commitment to contributing to the development of a sustainable society by promoting electrification focusing on plug-in hybrids.

The second plug-in hybrid in the Mitsubishi Motors’ lineup, the Eclipse Cross PHEV model incorporates the twin-motor 4WD system from the Outlander PHEV and offers a quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electric vehicles, as well as a sporty driving experience. Combined with the Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system, the vehicle delivers stable handling and precise control, giving drivers confidence to conquer on-road conditions with ease. The traction battery can also be used as a reliable source of electricity in an emergency, as it can supply power to a general household for up to 10 days1 via the Vehicle-to-Home system when the vehicle is fully charged and fueled.

“Our plug-in hybrid technology has been highly acclaimed in New Zealand, where the Outlander PHEV is the best-selling new plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle in the market’s automotive history2,” said Yoichiro Yatabe, executive vice president of MMC. “In addition to eco-friendly performance, the Eclipse Cross PHEV model allows nimble yet stable handling with peace of mind and is already well-received in Japan and Europe. We are confident that it will offer an enjoyable driving experience to the customers in New Zealand and Australia.”

The Eclipse Cross debuted in Europe in 2017 as Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic model. It has been rolled out to more than 100 countries across the world, with cumulative sales volume reaching around 273,000 units3. The redesigned Eclipse Cross gasoline model was first introduced in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020, followed by the launch of the gasoline and PHEV models in Japan in December and the launch of the PHEV model in Europe in February 2021.

1. The amount of power is based on Mitsubishi Motors’ internal calculation, assuming that the amount of power used per day in a general household is approximately 10kWh per day, and does not include the conversion efficiency of V2H equipment and similar device.

2. Source: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency sales data from January 2002 to March 2021. The Outlander PHEV was launched in New Zealand in February 2014.

3. As of April 2021

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors