Mitsubishi Motors expands the sales of XPANDER CROSS in ASEAN

Following the launch of the all-new crossover – XPANDER CROSS – in Indonesia November 2019, MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today announced that the vehicle was introduced in the Philippines on March 13, and in Thailand on March 16. MMC will sequentially launch it in other countries focusing on ASEAN.

Inherited with MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ SUV DNA and based on the solid foundation of the multi-award* winning XPANDER, XPANDER CROSS features more robust SUV exterior styling combined with the unique strengths from multi-purpose vehicles (MPV). It is a family-friendly crossover built with solid SUV styling, comfortable and pleasant drivability, as well as a practical and versatile interior design. The vehicle is the top variant of the XPANDER lineup, which enables users to drive through a wide variety of terrains with confidence, yet without compromising on roominess and comfort from MPVs.

The total sales volume of the standard XPANDER and XPANDER CROSS accounts for around 250,000 units by the end of February 2020. The new stylish XPANDER CROSS will provide new values for wider range of global customers centering ASEAN where style, ruggedness and practicality are in high demand.

Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (MMKI) in Bekasi, Indonesia, which manufactures XPANDER CROSS, increased the whole production capacity to 220,000** units in 2019, mainly in response to strong demand for the XPANDER series in Indonesia and export markets centering ASEAN. MMKI has exported 100,000 units of the standard XPANDER by the end of February 2020, contributing to the improvement of the economy, employment, and imports and exports balance of Indonesia.

* XPANDER received Car of the Year, Best of the Best MPV and Best of Small MPV in Indonesia in March 2018.

** Production capacity in full operation including vehicles other than XPANDER series