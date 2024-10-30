Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2024 and first half of fiscal year 2024

September 2024 Fiscal Year 2024

(24/4-24/9) Calendar Year 2024

(24/1-24/9) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Volume

(unit) YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 42,263 94.4 227,762 99.4 357,354 99.3 Overseas Production 42,300 85.3 215,145 84.1 348,271 86.8 Total 84,563 89.6 442,907 91.3 705,625 92.7 Domestic

Sales * Registrations Total 4,322 92.8 20,295 92.6 32,337 89.7 Minicars Total 7,497 106.7 32,831 125.0 56,001 138.7 Total 11,819 101.2 53,126 110.3 88,338 115.6 ExportsTotal 19,465 98.1 116,579 103.9 171,628 100.1

[ Summary : September 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >

September 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024

( 94.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

September 2024 ･････ Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024

( 85.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

September 2024 ･････ Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024

( 89.6% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

September 2024 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024

( 101.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

September 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024

( 98.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 41,344 units : 85.2% year-on-year

Thailand 19,833 units : 68.8% year-on-year

Indonesia 14,961 units : 118.4% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 90 units : 88.2% year-on-year

North America 7,225 units : 87.7% year-on-year

Europe 99 units : 16.2% year-on-year

[ Summary : First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ( April 2024 – September 2024 ) ]

< Domestic Production >

First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since first half of Fiscal Year 2020

( 99.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of Fiscal Year 2023

( 84.1% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of Fiscal Year 2023

( 91.3% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of Fiscal Year 2021

( 110.3% year-on-year )

< Exports >

First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of Fiscal Year 2023

( 103.9% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 209,699 units : 83.6% year-on-year

Thailand 103,531 units : 77.2% year-on-year

Indonesia 67,430 units : 85.7% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia 1,026 units : 67.3% year-on-year

North America 58,975 units : 116.3% year-on-year

Europe 741 units : 8.7% year-on-year

