Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for September 2024 and first half of fiscal year 2024

|September 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/9)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/9)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|42,263
|94.4
|227,762
|99.4
|357,354
|99.3
|Overseas Production
|42,300
|85.3
|215,145
|84.1
|348,271
|86.8
|Total
|84,563
|89.6
|442,907
|91.3
|705,625
|92.7
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|4,322
|92.8
|20,295
|92.6
|32,337
|89.7
|Minicars Total
|7,497
|106.7
|32,831
|125.0
|56,001
|138.7
|Total
|11,819
|101.2
|53,126
|110.3
|88,338
|115.6
|ExportsTotal
|19,465
|98.1
|116,579
|103.9
|171,628
|100.1
[ Summary : September 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
September 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 94.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
September 2024 ･････ Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 85.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
September 2024 ･････ Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 89.6% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
September 2024 ･････ Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 101.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
September 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2024
( 98.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 41,344 units : 85.2% year-on-year
Thailand 19,833 units : 68.8% year-on-year
Indonesia 14,961 units : 118.4% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 90 units : 88.2% year-on-year
North America 7,225 units : 87.7% year-on-year
Europe 99 units : 16.2% year-on-year
[ Summary : First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ( April 2024 – September 2024 ) ]
< Domestic Production >
First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First year-on-year decrease since first half of Fiscal Year 2020
( 99.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of Fiscal Year 2023
( 84.1% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year decrease since first half of Fiscal Year 2023
( 91.3% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ Third consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of Fiscal Year 2021
( 110.3% year-on-year )
< Exports >
First half of Fiscal Year 2024 ･････ First consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of Fiscal Year 2023
( 103.9% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 209,699 units : 83.6% year-on-year
Thailand 103,531 units : 77.2% year-on-year
Indonesia 67,430 units : 85.7% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 1,026 units : 67.3% year-on-year
North America 58,975 units : 116.3% year-on-year
Europe 741 units : 8.7% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors