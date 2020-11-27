Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2020

   November 27, 2020

October 2020

 Fiscal Year 2020
(20/04-20/10)		 Calendar Year 2020
(20/01-20/10)
Volume(unit) YoY(%) Volume(unit) YoY(%) Volume(unit)

YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 39,718 78.3 164,141 46.7 327,607 63.8
Overseas Production*1 38,185 58.3 190,400 44.5 360,486 57.2
Total 77,903 67.0 354,541 45.5 688,093 60.2
Domestic
Sales*2		 Registrations Total 1,662 83.4 11,116 43.9 22,070 52.8
Minicars Total 3,268 120.4 20,875 66.4 36,882 73.0
Total 4,930 104.7 31,991 56.3 58,952 63.9
Exports Total 16,286 53.7 63,019 30.7 161,651 52.1

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : October 2020 ]

< Domestic Production >

October 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020

( 78.3% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

October 2020･･･Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

( 58.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

October 2020･･･Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019

( 67.0% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

October 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 13 months since September, 2019

( 104.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

October 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020

( 53.7% year-on-year )

 Supplemental Information 

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia ( 37,153 units  : 58.2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

  • Asia ( 421 units  : 58.3% year-on-year )
  • North America ( 4,485 units  : 43.9% year-on-year )
  • Europe ( 2,862 units  : 31.8% year-on-year )

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

