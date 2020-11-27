Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for October 2020

|
October 2020
|Fiscal Year 2020
(20/04-20/10)
|Calendar Year 2020
(20/01-20/10)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume(unit)
|
YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|39,718
|78.3
|164,141
|46.7
|327,607
|63.8
|Overseas Production*1
|38,185
|58.3
|190,400
|44.5
|360,486
|57.2
|Total
|77,903
|67.0
|354,541
|45.5
|688,093
|60.2
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|1,662
|83.4
|11,116
|43.9
|22,070
|52.8
|Minicars Total
|3,268
|120.4
|20,875
|66.4
|36,882
|73.0
|Total
|4,930
|104.7
|31,991
|56.3
|58,952
|63.9
|Exports Total
|16,286
|53.7
|63,019
|30.7
|161,651
|52.1
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : October 2020 ]
< Domestic Production >
October 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020
( 78.3% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
October 2020･･･Twelfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019
( 58.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
October 2020･･･Thirteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019
( 67.0% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
October 2020･･･First monthly year-on-year increase in 13 months since September, 2019
( 104.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
October 2020･･･Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020
( 53.7% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia ( 37,153 units : 58.2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
- Asia ( 421 units : 58.3% year-on-year )
- North America ( 4,485 units : 43.9% year-on-year )
- Europe ( 2,862 units : 31.8% year-on-year )
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors