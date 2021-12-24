Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for November 2021

|November 2021
|Fiscal Year 2021
(21/04-21/11)
|Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/11)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|36,860
|100.9
|280,719
|139.9
|413,961
|113.7
|Overseas Production*1
|58,746
|123.3
|386,406
|162.3
|546,454
|133.9
|Total
|95,606
|113.6
|667,125
|152.1
|960,415
|124.4
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|2,191
|144.6
|18,464
|146.2
|31,685
|134.3
|Minicars Total
|2,524
|87.8
|25,395
|106.9
|41,394
|104.1
|Grand Total
|4,715
|107.4
|43,859
|120.6
|73,079
|115.4
|Exports Total
|20,983
|118.3
|159,243
|197.2
|219,893
|122.6
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : November 2021 ]
< Domestic Production >
November 2021･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 100.9% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
November 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021
( 123.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
November 2021･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 113.6% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
November 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2021
( 107.4% year-on-year )
< Exports >
November 2021･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021
( 118.3% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 57,297 units : 122.1% year-on-year
- China 7,315 units : 79.4% year-on-year
- Thailand 31,797 units : 135.0% year-on-year
- Indonesia 12,072 units : 132.7% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 283 units : 60.9% year-on-year
- North America 9,249 units : 137.9% year-on-year
- Europe 3,166 units : 155.3% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors