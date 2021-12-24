Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for November 2021

 November 2021Fiscal Year 2021
(21/04-21/11)		Calendar Year 2021
(21/01-21/11)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production36,860100.9280,719139.9413,961113.7
Overseas Production*158,746123.3386,406162.3546,454133.9
Total95,606113.6667,125152.1960,415124.4
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total2,191144.618,464146.231,685134.3
Minicars Total2,52487.825,395106.941,394104.1
Grand Total4,715107.443,859120.673,079115.4
Exports Total20,983118.3159,243197.2219,893122.6

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : November 2021 ]

< Domestic Production >

November 2021･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 100.9% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

November 2021･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since March, 2021

( 123.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

November 2021･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 113.6% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

November 2021･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2021

( 107.4% year-on-year )

< Exports >

November 2021･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since April, 2021

( 118.3% year-on-year ) 

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia    57,297 units  : 122.1% year-on-year
  • China  7,315 units  : 79.4% year-on-year
  • Thailand       31,797 units  : 135.0% year-on-year
  • Indonesia      12,072 units  : 132.7% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia    283 units  :   60.9% year-on-year
  • North America         9,249 units  : 137.9% year-on-year
  • Europe         3,166 units  : 155.3% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

