Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2023

July

2023 Fiscal Year 2023

(23/4-23/7) Calendar Year 2023

(23/1-23/7) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Volume YoY(%) Production Domestic Production 43,042 99.3 151,824 119.8 282,557 117.2 Overseas Production*1 44,718 84.3 162,905 95.5 308,147 94.7 Total 87,760 91.1 314,729 105.9 590,704 104.3 Domestic

Sales*2 Registrations Total 3,517 66.9 14,337 95.4 28,471 93.0 Minicars Total 4,473 135.2 14,731 122.6 28,856 124.7 Grand Total 7,990 93.3 29,068 107.5 57,327 106.7 ExportsTotal 19,040 108.3 72,844 128.5 132,010 116.4

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >

July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 8 months since November, 2022

( 99.3% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

July 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023

( 84.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 5 months since February, 2023

( 91.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 15 months since April, 2022

( 93.3% year-on-year )

< Exports >

July 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023

( 108.3% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

Asia 43,856 units : 85.9% year-on-year

China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year

Thailand 23,873 units : 97.9% year-on-year

Indonesia 13,985 units : 89.0% year-on-year

< Exports >

Asia. 367 units : 78.1% year-on-year

North America. 10,392 units : 150.6% year-on-year

Europe. 856 units : 30.9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors