Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2023

July
2023		Fiscal Year 2023
(23/4-23/7)		Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/7)
VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)VolumeYoY(%)
ProductionDomestic Production43,04299.3151,824119.8282,557117.2
Overseas Production*144,71884.3162,90595.5308,14794.7
Total87,76091.1314,729105.9590,704104.3
Domestic
Sales*2		Registrations Total3,51766.914,33795.428,47193.0
Minicars Total4,473135.214,731122.628,856124.7
Grand Total7,99093.329,068107.557,327106.7
ExportsTotal19,040108.372,844128.5132,010116.4

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2023 ]

< Domestic Production >
July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 8 months since November, 2022
( 99.3% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >
July 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 84.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >
July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 5 months since February, 2023
( 91.1% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >
July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 15 months since April, 2022
( 93.3% year-on-year )

< Exports >
July 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 108.3% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >
Asia     43,856 units : 85.9% year-on-year

  • China    0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
  • Thailand    23,873 units : 97.9% year-on-year
  • Indonesia    13,985 units : 89.0% year-on-year

< Exports >
Asia.  367 units : 78.1% year-on-year

North America.  10,392 units : 150.6% year-on-year

Europe.  856 units : 30.9% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

