Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for July 2023

|July
2023
|Fiscal Year 2023
(23/4-23/7)
|Calendar Year 2023
(23/1-23/7)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Volume
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|43,042
|99.3
|151,824
|119.8
|282,557
|117.2
|Overseas Production*1
|44,718
|84.3
|162,905
|95.5
|308,147
|94.7
|Total
|87,760
|91.1
|314,729
|105.9
|590,704
|104.3
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|3,517
|66.9
|14,337
|95.4
|28,471
|93.0
|Minicars Total
|4,473
|135.2
|14,731
|122.6
|28,856
|124.7
|Grand Total
|7,990
|93.3
|29,068
|107.5
|57,327
|106.7
|ExportsTotal
|19,040
|108.3
|72,844
|128.5
|132,010
|116.4
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : July 2023 ]
< Domestic Production >
July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 8 months since November, 2022
( 99.3% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
July 2023･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2023
( 84.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 5 months since February, 2023
( 91.1% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
July 2023･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in 15 months since April, 2022
( 93.3% year-on-year )
< Exports >
July 2023･･･Fifth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2023
( 108.3% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 43,856 units : 85.9% year-on-year
- China 0 units : 0.0% year-on-year
- Thailand 23,873 units : 97.9% year-on-year
- Indonesia 13,985 units : 89.0% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia. 367 units : 78.1% year-on-year
North America. 10,392 units : 150.6% year-on-year
Europe. 856 units : 30.9% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors