Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2024

  April 2024 Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/4)		 Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/4)
Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%) Volume
(unit)		 YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 34,095 100.4 34,095 100.4 163,687 99.4
Overseas Production 30,573 100.3 30,573 100.3 163,299 92.9
Total 64,668 100.3 64,668 100.3 326,986 96.1
Domestic
Sales *		 Registrations Total 2,639 69.0 2,639 69.0 14,681 81.8
Minicars Total 5,573 261.2 5,573 261.2 28,743 176.8
Total 8,212 137.8 8,212 137.8 43,424 126.9
Exports Total 18,843 116.1 18,843 116.1 73,892 98.0

[ Summary : April 2024 ]

< Domestic Production >

April 2024 First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since February, 2024
( 100.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

April 2024 First monthly year-on-year increase in 3 months since January, 2024
( 100.3% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

April 2024 First monthly year-on-year increase in 3 months since January, 2024
( 100.3% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

April 2024 Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 137.8% year-on-year )

< Exports >

April 2024 First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since December, 2023
( 116.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia 29,555 units : 99.0% year-on-year
    • Thailand 14,954 units : 95.2% year-on-year
    • Indonesia 7,499 units : 92.8% year-on-year

< Exports >

  • Asia 285 units : 186.3% year-on-year
  • North America 10,000 units : 126.3% year-on-year
  • Europe 131 units : 7.2% year-on-year

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

