Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for April 2024

|April 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/4)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/4)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|34,095
|100.4
|34,095
|100.4
|163,687
|99.4
|Overseas Production
|30,573
|100.3
|30,573
|100.3
|163,299
|92.9
|Total
|64,668
|100.3
|64,668
|100.3
|326,986
|96.1
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|2,639
|69.0
|2,639
|69.0
|14,681
|81.8
|Minicars Total
|5,573
|261.2
|5,573
|261.2
|28,743
|176.8
|Total
|8,212
|137.8
|8,212
|137.8
|43,424
|126.9
|Exports Total
|18,843
|116.1
|18,843
|116.1
|73,892
|98.0
[ Summary : April 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
|April 2024
|First monthly year-on-year increase in 2 months since February, 2024
( 100.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
|April 2024
|First monthly year-on-year increase in 3 months since January, 2024
( 100.3% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
|April 2024
|First monthly year-on-year increase in 3 months since January, 2024
( 100.3% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
|April 2024
|Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since August, 2023
( 137.8% year-on-year )
< Exports >
|April 2024
|First monthly year-on-year increase in 4 months since December, 2023
( 116.1% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia 29,555 units : 99.0% year-on-year
- Thailand 14,954 units : 95.2% year-on-year
- Indonesia 7,499 units : 92.8% year-on-year
< Exports >
- Asia 285 units : 186.3% year-on-year
- North America 10,000 units : 126.3% year-on-year
- Europe 131 units : 7.2% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors